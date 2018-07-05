Register
16:56 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017

    China Trying to Shield World Economy From Dangerous US Attacks - Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China intends to resolutely defend the WTO's principles, promote the creation of an open world economy and resist protectionism. That's according to country's Minister of Commerce, Zhong Shan, in a statement made in an article published on Monday by the People's Daily newspaper.

    At the same time, Axios, a US news website, reported on the plans of the Trump administration to introduce a bill that would allow Washington to ignore fundamental WTO rules and unilaterally raise tariffs against other countries.

    The Chinese minister called the WTO the center of the multilateral trading system and the very system itself is the cornerstone of international trade, a pillar to its healthy development. He stressed that China will continue to be an active participant in the multilateral trade mechanism, will support it and contribute to its strengthening.

    READ MORE: China's Commerce Ministry: US Tariffs to Hit Global Supply Chains

    China has faced attempts by the US to destroy this system. Observers note that the adoption of such a bill by Congress would allow the US to unilaterally ignore the basic principles of the WTO. This is actually equivalent to America's withdrawal from the organization. The conflict between the number two and number one world economies is obvious. And it can't be excluded that it will only worsen especially if the US will secure the exclusive right to unilaterally interpret and arbitrarily implement the WTO rules.

    FILE PHOTO: The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Competition For Global Market Makes China-EU Trade Alliance Unlikely - Analysts
    China has successfully integrated into the WTO and managed to receive significant benefits from this. But in order to adapt to the WTO standards, China had to make difficult structural reforms and significant material costs that led to large industrial unemployment in the 90's.

    Now it turns out that the system, into which China has so successfully integrated, which not so many growing economies are able to do, does not satisfy the West. First of all, the US, because they don't feel as the sole beneficiary of this system.

    China's concern over the devastating consequences of US protectionism is understandable because it benefits from free trade, claims Alexander Lomanov, an expert at the Institute of Oriental Studies who spoke to Sputnik:

    "This is a classic example of how a change of the world leader is taking place. The US feels that the norms of free trade do not correspond to its interests, do not bring it the benefits that it had before. Therefore, the US is begining to elude this system. China has become the number two world economy, which is highly sensitive to foreign trade, to the opportunity to receive technology, to buy advanced products and raw materials, and to being able to sell their products freely and without restrictions. China is becoming the main beneficiary of this system. Therefore, for China, maintaining the WTO is an important task, it's a matter of ensuring its own development and a matter of preserving the leadership that it already has, just like guaranteeing access to the next stage of development in turning into a global economic power. These are the plans that were laid out at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year."

    To facilitate the liberalization of international trade, China, starting July 1st, has significantly reduced import duties on 1,400 consumer goods, as well as cars and their components. The levies on passenger cars have been reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent. Import duties on auto parts will decrease even more significantly — from 25 to 6 percent. Tariffs on consumer goods will drop to 6.9 percent.

    READ MORE: EU Ready to Discuss Lower Car Tariffs With US Amid Trade War Threats — Reports

    Last week, the Chinese government formalized the easing of foreign investment limits on a range of industries, decreasing the number of industries in its so-called "negative list," where overseas investors are restricted or banned because of the sectors' strategic importance for the Chinese economy, from 95 to 45 positions.

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    China Urges US to 'Abandon Mindset of Cold War' Amid Trade Row
    The issue of liberalization of the Chinese investment market was one of the main ones in the economic talks that China had with the former US administration, and also several years ago with the EU. It is noteworthy, however, that China's new contribution to the free flow of investment in the world capital market has gone unnoticed by US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News, he again noted that China is hurting US trade and that it's causing more harm than the EU.

    China is positioning itself as a leader of globalization and a consistent supporter of free trade, Liu Ying, from the Beijing People's University told Sputnik, commenting on Beijing's latest decisions on tariffs and investments:

    "This is an important step for China, aimed at forming a new model of openness to the outside world, increasing the level of openness in more areas. It promotes trade liberalization and facilitation, cooperation on the basis of common winnings, mutual preferences and mutual benefits. These steps in the field of reform and opening up have already been proposed at the beginning of the year. They have to do with opening up to the outside world not only in the traditional manufacturing industry but also facilitating access to the markets for trade in services. The last negative list of areas for foreign investment has been significantly reduced by liberalizing investments into the agriculture and extractive industries."

    She continued, "In the context of global trade protectionism and trade wars, China this way promotes reform and opening up, opens the market, cooperates with other countries in the field of transport and communications. While at the same time some individual countries encourage trade protectionism, refuse to promote trade and investment liberalization, facilitation of formalities."

    READ MORE: China to Introduce Tariffs on $34 Billion Worth US Goods on July 6 — Reports

    China's reforms, aimed at trade liberalization, have coincided with the announcement by the United States that it would impose a 25 % tariff on $50 billion of Chinese imports and also with new restrictions on Chinese investments in the American stock market.

    The views and opinions expressed by the experts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump's Tariffs Aim to Prevent China From Moving Away From US Influence - Prof
    EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs, Response Could Affect $294 Bln in US Exports
    Trump Slams EU as 'Possibly as Bad as China' on Trade Amid Tariffs Row
    Tags:
    danger, economy, World Trade Organization (WTO), United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse