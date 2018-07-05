Register
04:58 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia

    'Cynicism Does Remain': Pundit Suggests Macron Trying to Escape Colonial Ideas

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    With French President Emmanuel Macron embarking on a diplomatic trip to Africa this week, there is widespread scepticism about his true intentions. Is he truly interested in the humanitarian issues in the continent, or merely seeking to increase French influence over their former colonies?

    Sputnik spoke with Gino Raymond, Professor of French Studies at the University Of Bristol for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: What is Macron looking to achieve diplomatically on his Africa visit? Is he likely to face any criticism?

    Gino Raymond: The relationship between France and Africa is fraught with post-colonial tensions and there’s bound to be a residual cynicism with regards to what his motivations are. It’s part of a broader enterprise by Macron to transform France into a major player on the international scene. He’s done it in Europe and now he wants to do it in Africa.

    There will also be a summit of the Sahel 5, which will address the issues faced by countries with Islamic insurgencies, so France has created a task force that aims to tackle this problem. Africans are interested in cooperation with France, but cynicism does remain.

    French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Coming Back to Africa: France Beefing Up Its Military Presence on Continent
    Sputnik: Which other countries are competing with France in Africa?

    Gino Raymond: China has been spending huge sums of money and professing solidarity with the Africa people. The French have cultivated a cultural dimension of soft power and has played on this.

    Macron himself has tried to portray this by arguing that the French language is an African language, trying to break away from colonial ideas.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that the French language could overtake English in terms of global importance?

    Gino Raymond: Investment is important and France has paid for a lot of bursaries for African students to come and study in France. This has created elite in Africa, which is proud of its ability to speak the language.

    There’s also an economic reality that the language of business is English, despite what Macron says. The population of Africa is exploding, but that has to be balanced against the reality that the language of business is English.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Gino Raymond and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    China's Military Presence Necessary to Protect Economic Interests in Africa
    Some States Used Syrian Crisis to Reshape Map of Middle East and Africa - Lavrov
    Virginia Restaurateur Tells Black US Congresswoman ‘Go Back to Africa’ (PHOTO)
    Migrants Should Be Resettled Across EU If Camps in Africa Impossible - Lega
    A Privilege Not a Right: South Africa Sets New Constitutional Standard on Guns
    Tags:
    language, cynicism, colony, Gino Raymond, Emmanuel Macron, France, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse