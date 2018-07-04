Register
    Thai police officer guards. (File)

    Expert Explains Why Thai Authorities Struggling to Rescue Trapped Thai Children

    © AP Photo / Apichart Weerawong
    Opinion
    Thai authorities discovered all 12 children and their football coach who had been missing in caves in the northern Chiang Rai province for nine days, the provincial governor said on Monday.

    Over 1,000 Thai military personnel, rescuers and volunteers from Thailand and other states participated in the operation to find the missing group of children. Local media reported that the rescue team was considering several ways of getting the teenagers out of the trap. Sputnik spoke wit Sally Choopinij, communications expert for more insights on the issue.

    Sputnik: So can you explain why authorities are struggling to rescue these trapped children?

    Sally Choopinij: Its rainy season now in Thailand especially in the North. It’s been raining heavily for 7 days since we became aware of them missing. If you have seen the sketch of the interior of the caves, you will see that when the rain comes down the caves and blocks the exits that they would be able to out through.

    There are no other ways to get out so they are trapped in there. Authorities thought that the kids would be in the area closest to the entrance, but actually they are a little bit further away. The rain and the floods are the main factors that just make all this trouble happen.

    Rescue workers are seen in Tham Luang caves during a search for 12 members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, June 27, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun
    WATCH: Thai Authorities Examine Ways to Get 12 Children Out of Flooded Cave
    Sputnik: Experts and rescue teams have stated that these boys could be trapped in the extensive network of caves for months — this is clearly a battle against time… Do local authorities have the resources to recue those trapped sooner, rather than later?

    Sally Choopinij: They do have the resources to rescue them as soon as they can but I guess this can only happen as soon as we organize and take into account the nature of the rain and the nature of the caves, this is why we have to bring in a lot of experts into the rescue team.

    Experts are analyzing and researching the possible ways to fix this problem and navigate the caves. When you refer to a battle against time its not just about the kids running out of food it’s also because of the floods. On the first day they just tried to figure out how to drain the water from the cave.

    Thailand police
    CC BY 2.0 / Samuel John Roberts
    Thai Authorities Find 12 Boys, Coach Alive After 9 Days Missing – Governor
    Sputnik: How have other countries internationally responded? E.g. has any other country let offered to help with this rescue mission?

    Sally Choopinij: I heard that there are some rescue groups coming Myanmar and also from Laos, as well as many other countries in Asia.

    It’s not like we’re short of resources or hands on the ground to help these kids, but as you said it’s precipitated and there needs to be strategy and lots of experience. The more brain we can gather, the better the solution. These people are offering help and planning; finding all the possible options to rescue these kids quickly and safely.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Sally Choopinij and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    rainfall, cave, trap, rescue, authorities, children, strategy, Sally Choopinij, Thailand
