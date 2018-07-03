Register
18:52 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An Iranian Army soldier stands guard on a military speed boat during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran

    US Labeling IRGC a Terror Group May End With Iran Closing Hormuz Strait – Prof

    © AFP 2018 / IIPA/ALI MOHAMMADI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    524

    The White House is considering designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization, according to high-ranking officials speaking to CNN. Speaking to Sputnik, university professor and Middle East specialist Dr. Alam Saleh explained why the move might backfire spectacularly on Washington.

    Sputnik: What would be the fallout of a US decision to designate the IRGC a terror group?

    Alam Saleh: The decision is an economic decision, rather than a military decision. The war on Iran began as economic pressure, with which Washington aims to crush the Iranian economy; to force Iran to follow its policies on Iran's missile and nuclear programs, its regional ambitions, and so on.

    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran. File photo
    © REUTERS / MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL
    US Considers Designating Iran's Iran Elite Forces Terrorists to Boost Pressure on Tehran – Reports
    By focusing on the IRGC, [it's] simply because the Revolutionary Guard has a vast economic empire in Iran. It deals with a great deal of internal and foreign business cooperation. As a result, by recognizing them as a terrorist group, [the US] would make it almost impossible for any international businesses, companies or corporations to deal with the Revolutionary Guard.

    Sputnik: Was this an unexpected move?

    Alam Saleh: No. Many IRGC officials or affiliated organizations were already recognized as 'terrorist' people or organizations; individuals were sanctioned, and of course they have been isolated. [This includes] General Qasem Soleimani, or the head of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Mohammad Jafari, [as well as] many affiliated banks in Iran, Iraq and across the region.

    So this move had been there for a long time. But recognizing the Revolutionary Guard [itself] as a terrorist group – that is something new.

    Gen. Qasem Soleimani, third right, sits next to the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Ali Jafari, third left, in a meeting of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran.
    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Gen. Qasem Soleimani, third right, sits next to the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Ali Jafari, third left, in a meeting of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran.

    Sputnik: What do you think the fallout of this decision is going to be?

    Alam Saleh: It will strengthen the Revolutionary Guard's position in Iran. The Revolutionary Guard has been benefiting from the sanctions, and of course [the US decision] would harden their position in Iraq, in Syria and in Lebanon. It would make them more aggressive, and would leave them no reason to 'behave friendly' with the American presence in the region.

    During the last 12 months, we see that the Revolutionary Guard was not very provocative toward American armies in the region. They have not targeted them; they have not threatened them even. As a result, that was kind of a behavioral change against the Americans by the Revolutionary Guard.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    'New Image of the US Will Emerge': Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With Washington if It Returns to Nuke Deal
    Now, by recognizing them as a terrorist group, [they would have] a good excuse to strengthen their position against the American presence in the region and to start or threaten the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, for instance. 

    This is particularly important, since Pompeo has threatened to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero. Today we can hear some voices in Tehran, by the Revolutionary Guard, and also by President Rouhani, that this is not acceptable. We cannot see others expanding their oil exports, while ours is reduced to zero. That is a kind of – it's like a declaration of war, but in an economic way. 

    Sputnik: There are a lot of critics saying that labeling an official state military as a terror group, especially a group that's so far-reaching, would be not only unprecedented, but would expose US diplomatic and military officials to a lot of danger. Do you agree with that?

    Alam Saleh: Yes of course it would. First of all, Washington is full of hawkish politicians at the moment; Washington knows what they can afford … they consider themselves too strong to be affected by their bad decisions and their irrational policies in the region.

    This move definitely put the region into more [trouble]; it would [create] economic problems of course, security problems and political problems. [What's] yet to be seen is how the Revolutionary Guard would react against such a decision.

    The US State Department designates Iran, North Korea, Syria and Sudan as state sponsors of terror. However, the IRGC, as an official branch of Iran's Armed Forces, has not been given this designation. Tehran rejects the classification and has pointed to its efforts to support the fight against Daesh/ISIS, a terror group outlawed in Russia, in Iraq, Syria, and in Iran itself.

    Dr. Alam Saleh is a lecturer in Middle Eastern politics at Lancaster University. The views expressed by Dr. Saleh are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    IRGC: Tel Aviv Was Warned It Would Be 'Razed to the Ground' if it Attacked Syria
    US Anti-Iran Sanctions Serve IRGC's Interests, Could Hinder Reform – Strategist
    US Considers Designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard a Terror Group – Reports
    Iran Revolutionary Guard Says Foiled Attack on Southeastern Military Checkpoint
    Tags:
    terror designation, expert analysis, terror group, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse