'Both Merkel and Seehofer are Balancing on a Knife's Edge' - Analyst

Sputnik discussed the situation in the German government with Roland Benedikter — Research Professor of Multidisciplinary Political Analysis at the Willy Brandt Center of the University of Wroclaw-Breslau, Co-Director of the Center of Advanced Studies of Eurac Research Bozen-Bolzano.
Sputnik: So far it seems that Mr. Seehofer remains on his post. What message was the announcement of his intentions to leave sending and to whom?
Sputnik: Do you think now, with what's happened with Seehofer, it will actually help him to get somewhere, he’s to be holding talks later with the CDU in hopes of reaching some kind of a mutual understanding. Do you think that after this announcement there will be more chances of reaching an agreement, once it’s understood how serious the situation is?
Roland Benedikter: Watching one thing is sure — there was never such a serious situation in a German governmental coalition comprising two sister parties, and the outcome in my view is really absolute open. I think both actors Merkel and Seehofer are really balancing on a knife's edge, so they’re giving it all, they're putting it all in and both show no signs to get to a real compromise also because nobody wants to lose her or his face, and the problem is that both have gone very far by stating that this is a matter of principle, saying we want to set an example for the future of Germany's policies in principle, and both making are making the migration issue the face of the political destiny, so it’s very difficult to see what the outcome will be, but in any case one thing is sure, this coalition will further be at the edge for the rest of the time that it is in charge.
Sputnik: Do you think it’s possible that they will be able to reach some kind of a mutual understanding, some kid of a compromise?
Roland Benedikter: We've seen that all recent elections went to the right in an overwhelming manner and it’s very clear that a huge majority of European citizens do not want to continue this open doors policy, which has been branded even by scientist as irrational, unparalleled, historically unique and so on, and in that sense I think Angela Merkel, for the first time now, and this is also due to Seehofer's stubbornness, has understood that this is coming to an end, that this cycle of complete openness of Europe, this unilateral cosmopolitanism, it is not rational, it is not sustainable in the new multipolar global order and I think Angela Merkel is learning.
