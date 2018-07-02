'Both Merkel and Seehofer are Balancing on a Knife's Edge' - Analyst

Germany’s Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, said on Monday that he had postponed his resignation, following earlier reports which had suggested he was looking to step down amid the coalition's discord on the migration issue. The German media reported that the official has confirmed his intention to resign from the post.

Sputnik discussed the situation in the German government with Roland Benedikter — Research Professor of Multidisciplinary Political Analysis at the Willy Brandt Center of the University of Wroclaw-Breslau, Co-Director of the Center of Advanced Studies of Eurac Research Bozen-Bolzano.

Sputnik: So far it seems that Mr. Seehofer remains on his post. What message was the announcement of his intentions to leave sending and to whom?

Kurz Becomes European 'Rock Star' as Merkel Loses Points on Migration Issue

I think there are three dimensions in play here. First of all, he wanted to send a signal to the German electorate, he wanted to make an example,e saying: 'So far no further, we stay with our position even if I have to resign, but I will not change my position.' And sometimes if you have a lot of political experience it shows that staying with your position at any cost pays off, to get your position through. Second, he wanted to give a signal to the European Union by saying that the situation is really serious and I think they also wanted to send a signal that he will not accept any compromise in the implementation of measures. Lastly, I think his announcement to step down and then his withdrawal from the resignation was a signal to the German government that for the first time in 70 years, there really is the option the conservative coalition of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union could be breaking apart in the midst of an acting government.

Sputnik: Do you think now, with what's happened with Seehofer, it will actually help him to get somewhere, he’s to be holding talks later with the CDU in hopes of reaching some kind of a mutual understanding. Do you think that after this announcement there will be more chances of reaching an agreement, once it’s understood how serious the situation is?

Roland Benedikter: Watching one thing is sure — there was never such a serious situation in a German governmental coalition comprising two sister parties, and the outcome in my view is really absolute open. I think both actors Merkel and Seehofer are really balancing on a knife's edge, so they’re giving it all, they're putting it all in and both show no signs to get to a real compromise also because nobody wants to lose her or his face, and the problem is that both have gone very far by stating that this is a matter of principle, saying we want to set an example for the future of Germany's policies in principle, and both making are making the migration issue the face of the political destiny, so it’s very difficult to see what the outcome will be, but in any case one thing is sure, this coalition will further be at the edge for the rest of the time that it is in charge.

Sputnik: Do you think it’s possible that they will be able to reach some kind of a mutual understanding, some kid of a compromise?

Roland Benedikter: We've seen that all recent elections went to the right in an overwhelming manner and it’s very clear that a huge majority of European citizens do not want to continue this open doors policy, which has been branded even by scientist as irrational, unparalleled, historically unique and so on, and in that sense I think Angela Merkel, for the first time now, and this is also due to Seehofer's stubbornness, has understood that this is coming to an end, that this cycle of complete openness of Europe, this unilateral cosmopolitanism, it is not rational, it is not sustainable in the new multipolar global order and I think Angela Merkel is learning.

Austria Ready to Protect Its Borders if German Migrant Deal Becomes Gov't Policy

On the other hand, we've seen her pushing this policy through for years now, basically alone, against the majority in her own party, against the majority in the coalition partners, and I would say that Angela Merkel, despite all shifts, is determined to push the essence of the open door policy through to the end. I personally think that she really believes that even if she would have to step down she will be considered a kind of martyr by history in the name of humanitarianism. I don’t believe that she will substantially compromise, also because I get she has a plan B which is even if Seehofer steps down, and even if the coalition breaks apart, there are always the Greens who could be stepping in as a kind of an emergency measure and they, certainly, would legitimate the continuation of the open door policy because the Greens, if they would step in as the third coalition partner, they would certainly push for the continuation of the present policy.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.