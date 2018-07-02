EU Needs to Finance Plan as 4 Arab States Reject Centers for Refugees - Prof.

Despite last Thursday's EU talks seemingly being positive, at least four Arab countries touted to be the solution to the ongoing migration crisis have refused to set up refugee camps.

Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Jochen Staadt, Professor of Politics at the Free University in Berlin.

Sputnik: What other solution can there be to the migration crisis now that Egypt has refused to co-operate?

Dr. Jochen Staadt: The European Union will continue to try and find partners on the other side of the Mediterranean despite this rebuff, as it is one of the only viable solutions to the migration crisis and without this cooperation, it will be impossible to function. They must also finance the plan because these countries cannot finance these planned camps.

Sputnik: Is Merkel running out of time in office?

Dr. Jochen Staadt: Merkel herself stated in interviews that she will stay in power and that she will find solutions, even regarding the controversial situation with the Bavarian CSU party. They have no choice but to find a compromise in order to guarantee a stable German government.

