Register
18:53 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017

    Prof Not Ruling Out That 'Fragmentation of EU & NATO is on the Horizon'

    © REUTERS / Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Pentagon has commissioned a study on the consequences of withdrawing US forces from Germany. Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Germano Dottori, a professor of strategic studies at Luiss University in Rome, outlined the broader significance of the study, and what Trump's vision means for Washington's NATO allies.

    Sputnik: What was it that drove Washington to reassess the cost of stationing troops in Germany now? Should this be a matter of concern for the US's NATO allies?

    Germano Dottori: I think the White House is looking for options. It's not a mystery that President Trump advocates for a different US posture in world affairs; he is not a confrontational president, at least not vis-à-vis Russia. He relies more on the economic strength of America than on the US forward military presence.

    US military vehicles make their way on an army training camp near Brueck, northeastern Germany, on January 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Pentagon Mulls Pulling Troops From Germany as Tensions Mount Between Trump, Merkel - Reports
    Yes, the attitude [toward NATO] is a problem to all those who still look at international security as if we were living in Cold War times. These days are now over. New realities are emerging, in my opinion.

    Sputnik: Should it be a matter of concern for US allies in NATO though?

    Germano Dottori: I think it could be perceived as a problem, because the European integration process was set in motion during the Cold War era, when the United States provided the Europeans with a strong, uncontested leadership. Now that leadership is over; it's opened a new competition for leadership in Europe. 

    Each country in Europe is called on to make a choice. The choice will be based in each state on its own national interest, and these interests are competing. So it's not to be ruled out that the fragmentation of Europe and NATO is on the horizon.

    An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter stands in front of a Galaxy C-5 transport plane at the US Air Base in Ramstein, western Germany, February 22, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN GOLDHAHN / DPA
    An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter stands in front of a Galaxy C-5 transport plane at the US Air Base in Ramstein, western Germany, February 22, 2017.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, Pool
    Divide & Conquer? What's Really Behind Trump's Hostility to the EU and NATO?
    Sputnik: While Trump has expressed an interest in pulling US forces out of Germany, a Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon said there was 'no intention' to withdraw any troops. Which do you think it is?

    Germano Dottori: The possible military withdrawal from Germany has to be put in a wider context. America should transition in Trump's opinion to a 'remote control mode', one more cost-benefit-effective to his eyes, giving up the pattern of expanded forward presence. It's the same approach that the White House adopted vis-à-vis North Korea. 

    Of course the deep state, including the Pentagon, will do whatever it takes to stop Trump. The battle is underway, and is fought also outside the United States, in my opinion. It involves the whole of Europe, or the former West.

    Sputnik: Do you think that we're going to see a major shift in the way the US relates with the European Union? Trump recently said that the EU was 'worse than China' as far as trade was concerned.

    Germano Dottori: I think the narrative stressing the so-called unfair [lack of European NATO spending] is just a bit more than propaganda. Even Trump cannot desire a German military expenditure jumping to some $80 billion per year. He is just signaling that Germany is no longer the strong ally it was during the Cold War, and is instead a competitor and maybe even a prospective rival.

    By the way, even the special relationship between Washington and London is in trouble. We are entering a new world, more similar to the one imagined in 1945 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt than to the one later put in place by President Harry Truman.

    In my opinion, even if there are some tactics at play, it's a tactic that fits well with the strategic global vision envisioned by Trump. There is consistency.

    (L-R) US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turn around for photographers at the start of the first working sessionthe G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kay Nietfeld, Pool
    (L-R) US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turn around for photographers at the start of the first working sessionthe G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    Sputnik: Do you think that this is consistent though with where America was heading prior to the Trump administration? Or is this something temporary that Trump is going to put into place and then we'll see things getting 'back to normal' once Trump is gone?

    Germano Dottori: That is very difficult to predict at the moment. While it's very clear that the vision that Trump long embraced is of course not only the master in command in the United States. The United States is a very complex country, with lots of centers of power and influence, so if there is a degree of unpredictability, it is not in the will of Donald Trump but instead in the way that Donald Trump should adopt to put this program in motion. 

    Donald Trump stands next to one of his three Sikorsky helicopters at New York Port Authority's West 30 Street Heliport in this March, 1988 photo
    © AP Photo / Wilbur Funches
    30 Year Old Video Explains Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Trade Wars
    I think that a global agreement with Russia is the strategic cornerstone of the Trump plan for the future United States posture in the world. The main competitors and enemies – the main one is China and the second one is Germany – they have to be contained; in the midst of China and Germany is Russia. Russia is strategic to Trump, and there is nothing that could alter this perception. 

    I would like to stress that even in the Cold War era, when there was still the Soviet Union…Trump didn't perceive the Soviet Union as an existential threat to the United States. Instead he was looking at that time at Japan, because the Soviet Union was not able to put at risk American [economic] competitiveness in the world at large. This vision is still in place in Trump's mind in my opinion.

    The views expressed by Dr. Germano Dottori are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Mulls Pulling Troops From Germany as Trump-Merkel Tensions Mount - Reports
    'Longstanding Shortfall': Trump Slams Germany for Being Slow on Defense
    Tags:
    pullout, expert analysis, troop withdrawal, geopolitics, NATO, Donald Trump, European Union, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse