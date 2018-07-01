Register
20:40 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017

    Europe, Australia Will Be Collateral Damage in US-China Trade War – Economist

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Trade experts speaking to CNBC have warned that Donald Trump's tariff threats against China may end up boosting Beijing's economic clout via its Belt and Road Initiative. Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Yixiao Zhou, an economist who coauthored a study on the possible trade war between the US and China, explained its likely knock-on effects.

    Sputnik: Who benefits the most from the ongoing global tariffs war?

    Yixiao Zhou: Based on the research by myself and my coauthor at the University of West Australia, we've found that the trade war will actually impact negatively on not only the US and China but also third countries like Australia and Europe. Basically our view is that no one will benefit from the trade war itself.

    Sputnik: In your view, have the latest trade disputes with the US helped to strengthen China's trade relationships with other countries?

    President Donald Trump, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the family photo during the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Slams EU as 'Possibly as Bad as China' on Trade Amid Tariffs Row
    Yixiao Zhou: In the short run, there is a possibility of trade leakage; so if say China doesn't export as much to the US, it may actually try to export more to other countries. The Belt and Road Initiative may help in expanding China's linkages. But that will happen if the Belt and Road initiative will be successful.

    However, it's possible that the US and China's trade war may become an all-out trade war, where both sides not only impose tariffs on each other, but impose tariffs on other countries…That will actually block the trade leakage that might happen. So in the worst case scenario, in an all-out trade war, no country will benefit.

    Sputnik: With regard to the One Road One Belt Initiative you mentioned, is the trade conflict with the US going to affect the development of this project, and if it does, in what way?

    Yixiao Zhou: Like you pointed out earlier, if third countries find that US commitment to free trade becomes weaker, they might rely more on China for exports or for trade activities. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, these linkages may strengthen, and that will help with the trading activities between China and these third countries. 

    So I do think that the Belt and Road initiative will help compensate the drop in trade activities between China and the US, and also between third countries and the US. But still, a trade war between the two powers will have a negative impact overall…

    Sputnik: We were speaking earlier to a professor from the City University of Hong Kong, and asked him what the general feeling was in China with regard to a potential trade war. He said that generally, the Chinese people, Chinese businesses are very confident. They feel that they would be able to sustain their position in any trade war and possibly even be winners in it. Is that your sense, speaking to colleagues back in China?

    Yixiao Zhou: Personally, I've found that there's a mixed feeling. On the one hand, you're quite right that people feel optimistic that when the US turns its back on free trade, China can take a more important role [in world trade] with the Belt and Road Initiative.

    We think that the underlying conflict between the US and China is actually China's technological catch-up to the US, and China's Make in China 2025 initiative. That's what the US is feeling nervous about.

    A laborer works at a steel plant of Shandong Iron & Steel Group in Jinan, Shandong province, China July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    China, Canada, EU 'Not Buying' Trump's 'Art of the Deal' Strategy – Economist
    But in China there is this feeling that maybe the trade war is an opportunity to be more innovative by itself, and to rely less on the trade relationship with the US, and more on trade with other countries for development and for growing into an innovative economy in the future. That's on the positive side. There is definitely this confidence within the people in China. I agree with that observation by the Hong Kong professor.

    On the other hand, in China there is also concern that the drop in trading activities with the US will cause a drop in exports from China toward advanced economies. The export of steel is quite an important engine for growth in China. That will exert a negative impact, at least in the short run, on growth in the economy.

    So to me it's a mixed feeling, and this deterioration still exerts some concern on people in China; because ultimately, China hopes to rise to power in a peaceful environment, on good terms with other countries, to maintain a good trade and investment relationship between itself and other countries.

    Dr. Yixiao Zhou is a lecturer of economics at the Curtin Business School at the University of Perth, Australia. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Yixiao Zhou are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Slams EU as 'Possibly as Bad as China' on Trade Amid Tariffs Row
    China-Pakistan Trade Tiff Will Not Undermine Friendship
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    'No Other Choice': Canada Imposes Response Tariffs on US Goods Amid Trade Row
    Key Indo-US Talks Called Off Amid Trade Tensions
    Turkey Refuses to Meet US Calls to Curb Oil Trade With Iran
    Tags:
    trade restrictions, expert analysis, consequences, tariffs, trade relations, trade, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse