Register
20:45 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A laborer works at a steel plant of Shandong Iron & Steel Group in Jinan, Shandong province, China July 7, 2017

    China, Canada, EU 'Not Buying' Trump's 'Art of the Deal' Strategy – Economist

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212

    US President Donald Trump has imposed harsh tariffs on steel and aluminum coming from China, Canada, the EU and other states, prompting backlash from many of them in the form of counter-tariffs. The trade war has been especially harsh between China and the US, with the latter cutting the Asian country off from many of its technological products.

    Sputnik has discussed the impact that the tariff spat is having on China's economy with Joel Trachtman, a professor of international law at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

    Sputnik: Do you think that this[US tariffs] is going to positively affect China, that it would benefit in the long run from other alignments, not just the pressure on American-Chinese trade relationship, but opening other opportunities globally?

    Joel Trachtman: I think that the US-China relationship has been mutually beneficial over the past 20 or more years. And I think both countries will be hurt. China is actively seeking other outlets for its products, other trading relationships. It's working on its regional comprehensive economic partnership with the Asian countries and India and Australia. It's building the Belt and Road initiative to reduce infrastructural barriers to trade.

    READ MORE: How Trump's Trade War is Accelerating EU-China Rapprochement

    So, China is a trading country and it's recognizing reality. I think China, Canada, the EU, really all of the US trading partners, aren't buying this "art of the deal" strategy, where Trump says "I can hit you and you will back down." None of these countries are backing down. And so, I think we will see what people have been calling "trade war" until people get smart and decide that it's hurting everyone and stop doing it. And I think the US is beginning all of this.

    Sputnik: What effect is this having on the economy of China? Is there some movement? Is it adversely affecting it? What is the current situation?

    Joel Trachtman: There is no doubt that it will adversely affect China. China would like to maintain its trade ties to the US. They have been profitable. China is opening to the world; has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. But I think that China ready to take the necessary steps to deal with a world in which the US is a less open market.

    It will be pain for everyone, as I said at the outset, but I think China will move on and find ways to substitute for market opportunities in the US. This can't be a sustained situation. So in the short term there will be a lot of trouble, but in the long term, I think, people will recognize that goods are more expensive, jobs are lost, investments become less valuable, the stock market drops and there will be increasing pressure in the US to change things.

    READ MORE: Tariffs? Meh: China Has Other Ways to Answer Trump's Trade War

    That may take until the mid-term elections [in the US] in November or the next presidential election two and the half years from now, but things will change and, I think, inevitably will go back to more open economies and China will do well, and the US will do well, and Russia and everyone else will do well with more open economies.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Dry Spell: US-EU Tariff War Reportedly Set to Raise American Whiskey Price
    EU-US Tariff War Will Affect Both Sides of the Atlantic – Professor
    EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert
    Mercedes-Benz Expects US-China Tit-for-Tat Tariff Spat to Hit Car Sales
    'Bludgeon Won't Work With China': Beijing Warns US of 'Irrational' Tariff Policy
    US Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Approval of Any Tariff Policy
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, import tariffs, trade war, European Union, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse