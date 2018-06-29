Register
22:33 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005, file picture Romanian military staff stand at the end of a corridor on the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port of Constanta, a Soviet-era facility which became a key focus of a European investigation into allegations that the CIA operated secret prisons, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Bucharest, Romania.

    Activist on Post-9/11 Torture Report: UK Has Ability to Bring People to Justice

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK intelligence officers watched prisoners being tortured and were actively involved in the rendition of terrorist suspects in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, according to a report by the parliamentary intelligence and security committee (ISC). Kaleem Abu Taymiyyah, the spokesperson for CAGE* NGO, discussed the issue with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: The reports published on Thursday amount to one of the most damning indictments of UK intelligence, revealing links to torture and rendition were much more widespread than previously reported… How significant is this report?

    Kaleem Abu Taymiyyah: This is a hugely damning report. Even those who are on the inside of the game were shocked at the extent and depth of which the UK government has been involved. [The organization] CAGE has been calling for 12 years, saying that these actions have been going on. We have worked on many cases where torture have been outsourced to countries like Morocco and by the Americans where the British were clearly involved and complicit and everybody told us, including Jack Straw, that we were barking up the wrong tree that it was conspiracy theories. These were the exact words that Jack Straw used – ‘this is a conspiracy theory’ and now we find that he knew all along that the British were involved and it was actually much worse than we thought it was all along.

    READ MORE: UK Intel Aware of US Torturing Prisoners After 9/11 — Report

    Sputnik: In this report the ISC have found a catalogue of instances where UK intelligence officers knew of – and even supplied questions to – interrogations that could be classed as ‘torture’. In some cases money even changed hands to pay for renditions. These are crimes, where the individuals should be brought to justice – essentially will this report bring the guilty to justice?

    Detainees are seen outside tent shelters used to hold separated family members, Friday, June 22, in Fabens, Texas. The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    ‘Release These Children’: Trump Guilty of Torture Says United Nations
    Kaleem Abu Taymiyyah: Unfortunately, due to the nature of exceptionalism that applies to countries in the West, as much as we call for and hang our hat on accountability, the chances of actually seeing anyone step into a courtroom on the basis of this report are beyond minimal, in my opinion. If you look to just a few years in the CIA torture report, the president of the US stood and said to the whole world, nonchalantly, we may have tortured some folk, but we are looking forwards not backwards. They took no one to court and took no action against anyone. Britain has an opportunity here to prove that the rule of law and standing against torture, not just slogans, not just words; they have the ability to bring some people to justice – possibly [former] Home Secretary, Jack Straw, who lied to the public and has constantly been involved in this process at a deep deep level. We’ll see if this happens.

    READ MORE: UK High Court Could Open Up Blair to Prosecution Over Iraq War

    Sputnik: In January 2018, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep the prison camp open indefinitely, marking a continuation of aggressive US domestic policy and the western prison industrial complex that has been operating for decades. Essentially what do groups and individuals need to do to ensure these violations can no longer continue in the future?

    Kaleem Abu Taymiyyah: At the moment it seems the position that we’re in is one purely of watchdog and reporting on and speaking out about them and raising awareness. To be honest, keeping our head about when everybody said ‘oh you’re exaggerating it – it’s not as bad as you say it is’, well it was as bad as we said it was in Guantanamo Bay, it was as bad as we said it was in blacksite prisons. What we need to do is stop living in an imaginary day dream world where Britain and America can do no wrong and start living up to the slogans we like to live by where we say the rule law and the stance against justice matters. The international criminal court needs to take action and do more than just convict tin pot dictators in Africa and start stepping up to the obligations and the roles that they were created to do – which is ensuring any world leaders who were involved in criminal activities are held to account.

    *CAGE advocates for due process, the rule of law and an end to the injustices of the War on Terror

    The views and opinions expressed by Kaleem Abu Taymiyyah are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    torture, 9/11, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), United States, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse