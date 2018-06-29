Register
20:52 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang

    Trump Has 'Genuine Desire' to Improve Ties With Russia - Ex-CIA Officer

    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    President Putin will meet with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki on July 16 both sides confirmed. Sputnik has discussed the upcoming Russia-US summit with Philip Giraldi, former CIA case officer and US Army intelligence officer.

    Sputnik: Now this is very interesting news the meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump will come on the back of the NATO summit in Brussels where no doubt the “Russian threat” will be discussed as well, how likely do you think is it that Trump is going to support the alliance policy of deterring Russia?

    Philip Giraldi: Well, I think Trump is in a situation, politically speaking, where he has to give lip service to the theory that Russia is still some kind of threat to both Eastern and Western Europe. I think Trump is, in this case, intelligent enough to realize that these arguments are empty but I believe that if he wants to improve relations with Russia he has to do it at the same time as he’s talking tough because that way he'll get certain constituencies in the political structure of the United States behind him.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Reveals Details Putin-Trump Meeting in Helsinki

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Trump Eyes Deal With Putin on US Pullout from Syria – Reports
    Sputnik: Previously Donald Trump said he wanted to discuss Syria and Ukraine with Vladimir Putin, what in your opinion does he plan to discuss with regard to those two issues?

    Philip Giraldi: I think this discussion will be rather thin. I suspect that they will basically state their somewhat contrary positions to each other and leave it there. I think that the case that the West has been making about Russian aggression is so false that it will be hard to sustain. So as I suspect it will be a very brief discussion.

    Sputnik: My take on it is President Trump is very much focused on trade and returning quality-of-life issues internally to the US. I think sometimes the diplomacy element of his presidency sometimes is a bit of a headache for him he'd rather focus on internal issues. Now, he famously said that during his election campaign he wants to get along with Russia and my view of that is that in trade ways, in trade purposes increasing the relationship, increasing the huge potential that Russia has and vice versa in terms of trade deals. Do you think he will be able to achieve anything like that during his term or do you think the political pressure, the deep state of the American political machine is just too intransigent to change any directions at all?

    Philip Giraldi: I think the fact is that he has a genuine desire to improve relations and of course that very often translates into better trade relationship, because trade is the fuel that makes international accord function and I think that the comment that he dropped about G7 and making a G8 including Russia is symptomatic of that. He’s basically saying that he wants to move ahead in a direction where Russia is a partner and I think that’s a very good thing.

    READ MORE: Putin-Trump May Agree on US Pullout From Syria, Al-Tanf Handover — Analyst

    Sputnik: It’s obviously a very complex situation, the geopolitical relationship between Russia and America. It’s underpinned by so many different issues and strategies that the average person in the street is totally confused and cannot understand, just give us your take on what your hopes are for this particular meeting between the two? Me and my colleague here in the studio, we’ve just read a title from the British newspaper The Times saying: “fears of a peace deal between American and Russia,” it’s outrageous in terms of the elitist powerhouses in their policy of wanting direction in terms of conflict, what’s your take on all of this?

    Philip Giraldi: I agree with you, basically the elite media, what we would call the deep state in every country is committed to conflict and I think that they get irritated or upset when they think conflict is going away, but my feeling is that there may not be much substantively accomplished at this meeting, just as there wasn't with the meeting with North Korea. But the fact is that the two sides are able to come face-to-face and are talking and that will open the door to more things is very significant. I have a good expectations for what will come out of this because I think both men are highly pragmatic and I believe that this could lead to a softening of the rhetoric that's been coming out criticizing Russia.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo / APTV
    US Sends Signal to Moscow by Halting Aid to Rebels in Syria – Israeli Analyst
    Sputnik: What are your thoughts and feelings that the general public in the USA are thinking about this, what about the average man in the street in America? What does he or she want out of this?

    Philip Giraldi: The man on the street basically has been heavily propagandized by the mainstream media on the issue of Russia, so that means that most people have a negative impression about what Russia is doing in the world, but this kind of impression is paper thin. It is something that can be shifted, it is something they could be moved, and I have hopes that if good vibes come out of this encounter between President Putin and President Trump that a lot of this will begin to shift.

    The views and opinions expressed by Philip Giraldi are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse