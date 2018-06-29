Register
07:09 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    Political Economy Prof on Brexit: 'EU 27 Are Just Losing Patience With the UK'

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The EU’s 27 leaders are to crank up the pressure on UK PM by warning her of the no-deal Brexit risk, as European countries confirmed they were intensifying work on their contingency plans for Britain crashing out of the bloc. Sputnik spoke to Professor Christopher May, Professor of Political Economy at Lancaster University, about this story.

    Sputnik: The European Union’s 27 leaders are to ratchet up the pressure on Theresa May by giving her a strong warning about the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit. How significant is this?

    Christopher May: It is significant and I think what’s significant about it is that it’s very clear that after some months or possibly even a year and a half, the EU 27 are just losing patience with the UK. The UK has not presented a plausible position — all its spent its time doing in the current government discussions with the cabinet and outside cabinets, is to argue amongst it selves about solutions to Brexit that are already known to be  unacceptable to the European 27. The significance I think is that what we’re seeing is that up until now, the EU27 has been quite happy to allow the internal machinations of the Tory party to run, thinking that ‘well at least something will come out of this’, but now staring at a very short period before the formal departure date, they’re realizing that actually having a negotiated solution to Brexit is looking more and more unlikely.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Warned Her Leadership is at Stake Over Brexit Performance

    Sputnik: Following on from some of the recent commons debates going on in Parliament, Michel Barnier, has stated that the UK can continue frictionless trade if Britain stays within the EEAIs this still likely outcome do you think?

    Christopher May: I think the difficulty the UK has is that frequently Brexiteers specifically, but perhaps more widely politicians, don’t understand that people in Europe read the British papers. The British papers, the ‘what’s going on?’ and the very public debates about what’s happening with the negotiations, are very clear and transparent to our current partners and possible competitors in the future. Differently, our businesses and politicians are very less well versed in what’s going on, on the continent, because we do not often read languages on the European countries. What’s going on in Germany for example, we’re relatively unaware of because we do not tend to read German newspapers. What we’re seeing is I think in the UK is an increasing lack of patience within the business and working community more generally, for continual debate in the tory party about a situation where they think they have the strong hand in negotiations, where actually anybody living on the continent, based on the commentary that one would read, sees that we’re actually in the position of being a supplicant. We have already made our decision that we’re leaving, if we do leave with coming to some decision about the sort of bargain we might make, we will just leave. The European Union will just carry on, and the reason now that the EU is putting on the pressure is that they see their interest is keeping the EU salient and coherent and is much less concerned about what happens to the UK. We have made our bed and they are essentially saying we should sleep on it.

    READ MORE: Brexit Divorce Could Cost Over £10 Billion More Than Estimated – MP Committee

    Sputnik: Neither of us has a crystal ball but what are you prediction for the future on upcoming Brexit negotiations?

    Christopher May: I think Brexit will happen, I can’t see the people’s vote campaign, despite a number of people asking not just for a second referendum, but for a meaningful vote on the terms and conditions on the terms of Brexit; the country has seem to gotten itself into a situation where it seems very unlikely that we will be able to pull off us getting out of Brexit. It’s not impossible but I think it is very unlikely to pull off. My predictions for what will happen, well I can tell you that I normally go on holiday around that time of the year and I will not be going on holiday next at that time of the year, because I think in the transitional period of us leaving I think it will be chaos. As you rightly say, there has been very little infrastructure put in place, there are all sorts of European agreements that we will crash out of on the day of Brexit and it seems to me with the best will in the world, there may be a panic to organize all of that but it won’t happen immediately.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Inappropriate': UK Minister Urges Gov't to Ignore BMW, Airbus Brexit Warnings
    No Deal Brexit 'Devastating' for UK, May 'More Hostage Than Leader' – Tony Blair
    'Leave' Supporters Rallying in London, Blaming May for Uncertainty Over Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse