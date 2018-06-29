Political Analyst Explains What to Expect From Forthcoming Putin-Trump Meeting

Details of a potential summit between US President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be announced soon. Sputnik spoke with political analyst Ollie Richardson to find out mote on the situation.

Sputnik: What can we expect to see from the summit?

Ollie Richardson: One date that has been mentioned for the summit is the 18th of July; which is the closing ceremony of the World Cup I believe and Russia would prefer a day before or after that. Earlier in July there will be a NATO summit and these two facts are very indicative of the stage of affairs.

America needs to try and salvage what’s left of this European bloc. Many components of this bloc are looking east towards Eurasia, they see what the next 100 years are going to be like and they are thinking about their own economic security.

In terms of US-Russia relations; many things that will determine the next few decades have already been more or less decided. One such thing is Syria; when Aleppo was liberated by the Syrian army, that was really the final nail in the coffin in America’s project to remove Bashar Al-Assad and to Balkanise Syria.

In this sense America was already in a position of weakness because it’s invested a lot of resources into this Syrian project and also in the Ukrainian project. This meeting; it’s possible that Russia will lobby the interests of Iran and China, try to resolve certain minor issues, but we won’t be seeing any huge decisions as they have already been set in stone.

