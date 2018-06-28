Register
20:57 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cryptocurrencies

    Facebook Crypto Ads: 'A Big Win For the Cryptocurrency Industry’ – Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Facebook has announced its intention to reverse a cryptocurrency ad ban imposed in January. The social media giant will allow ads and related content from “pre-approved advertisers.” Sputnik has discussed this with Mati Greenspan - senior market analyst at eToro, a social trading and multi-asset brokerage company.

    Sputnik: Why in your view has Facebook on the face of it gone back on their earlier decision and now decided to partially lift its ban on crypto advertisements?

    Mati Greenspan: I'm not certain how much they have gone back on their previous statement. It seemed at the time when they made the ban that this was the direction they were going, but that they had to do the blanket ban first and then only later they would be able to accept applications and I think this is fairly consistent with the communications that we've had with them.

    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Facebook Partly Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Rumors of Coinbase Ties
    Sputnik: What benefits can this move have for the media giant do you think?

    Mati Greenspan: Well for Facebook it is great because the crypto industry is quite large. There's a lot of advertising to do and obviously, Facebook likes to make money like the rest of us, so their opening that up for themselves is good and it's actually a really big win for the cryptocurrency industry as well.

    Sputnik: What consequences can this now have on the popularity of cryptocurrency? It's going to add some more momentum surely?

    Mati Greenspan: Exactly, the people or companies that are legitimate players in the industry can resume doing targeted advertisements and show their brand to people who are interested in the space.

    Sputnik: Could this ban reversion be connected to Facebook‘s plans to have an alleged launch of its own currency, what can you tell us about Facebook's plans for its own currency?

    Mati Greenspan: Unfortunately, I have no insider information on that, I don't work for Facebook and I'm certainly not a spokesman for them. We can only really speculate about a Face-coin or anything like that. We really couldn't know what Mark Zuckerberg is planning there.

    Sputnik: Well come on then, speculate a little bit, how successful, if they do launch one? Do you have a negative slant to it or is it everything Facebook touches turns to gold?

    Mati Greenspan: The idea of using cryptocurrencies on a social network is certainly not knew, there's a social network called Steemit which is pretty cool where instead of liking something you actually send somebody a very small amount of cryptocurrencies and posts that do well on the network can generate thousands; $2,000-$3,000 from each person doing their "like" on the post.

    READ MORE: South Korea to Impose Stricter Regulation of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

    So when you do a post on Facebook and get a 1000 likes or whatever it really doesn't translate into anything more than that, so I think that could be a very good way forward for Facebook, if they were looking to adopt that their actions could be very good for their users as well.

    Sputnik: Is it likely that other tech companies are going to follow suit having previously banned crypto ads, so will they follow Facebook‘s example? And what effect is it going to have on the digital market, because when they changed their policy they created a precedent so to speak?

    Mati Greenspan: We certainly hope so, they created a precedent with the ban, we saw Google banning it shortly after. We definitely hope that Google follows suit and does the same as Facebook did in this instance, it's really an excellent way forward.

    Sputnik: You know in the past there's been a malaise regarding cryptocurrencies, some countries have banned it, some countries are embracing it and creating their own cryptocurrency. Venezuela has linked it to their own oil production as well, what's your feeling with companies like Facebook taking a more friendly approach to cryptocurrencies, what changes can this have on the legal status of it?

    Mati Greenspan: I'm not certain that Facebook's decision is going to influence in any way, shape or form the economy in Venezuela. I think that if Nicolas Maduro would like to succeed with projects like the Petro, he would certainly need to create some more transparency than he's currently doing at the moment. As far as I know, the Petro was originally planned for the Ethereum network.

    READ MORE: Quebec Lifts Moratorium on Power Supplies to Cryptocurrency Miners — Reports

    There would have been a lot more open source, be a lot more transparent, but unfortunately we're not able to verify at the moment the figures that he's mentioning as far as how much money he's raised, and there's no clarity about how to redeem a Petro for a barrel of oil or anything like that.

    So certainly the blockchain technology is capable of transforming the economy, but it needs to be done in the right way. It needs to be done very transparently if it is to succeed. Also, we've heard that the famous rapper Akon is making an Akoin and along with it a city in his home country in Africa (Senegal) that will be an entirely crypto city and I think that's incredibly exciting.

    The views and opinions expressed by the analyst do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Quebec's Flip-Flop Policy on Cryptocurrency Mining Takes Another Turn
    India Declines to Buy Venezuelan Oil With Petro Cryptocurrency Despite Discounts
    Cryptocurrency Installed Into Banking System: 'It Will Rule the Sphere' - Expert
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, ads, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse