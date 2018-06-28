Register
03:50 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI)

    FBI Misconduct ‘Danger to What Little is Left of American Democracy’

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    FBI agent Peter Strzok testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees Wednesday after catching flak for raising the specter of exploiting his power as a law enforcement agent to meddle in a presidential election.

    Since the agent testified in a closed-door session, the public doesn't know what he said nor what he was asked.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Infamous FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted From FBI Building...

    Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page were portrayed in a damning June 11 report from the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) about their role in the Clinton email probe.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear was joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to discuss the grilling. While it remains unclear what Strzok testified about, Lazare stressed that it's really about "what he should testify about, because these congressmen are hardly unbiased observers."

    Overall, the OIG report "painted a picture of an FBI which leaks like sieve, is insubordinate, and is rife with this kind of, you know, arrogant, mutinous spirit. I think this is a real danger to what little is left of American democracy," Lazare said.

    The OIG report, titled "A Review of Various Actions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in Advance of the 2016 Election," did not focus on the "Russia investigation."

    That's despite the OIG's own acknowledgement that "most of the text messages raising such questions [of bias] pertained to the Russia investigation."

    ​The report honed in on thousands of text messages between Strzok, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, and Page, who was then the Special Counsel to the Deputy Director of the FBI, who were having an extra-marital affair at the time. Both were part of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, which has been investigating alleged collusion between Russia and US President Donald Trump for nearly two years.

    "The Strzok-Page texts, to me, contain two really interesting and important statements. One occured in late July 2016. That was when Lisa Page mentioned an anti-Russian article she had come across on a liberal website," Lazare said. 

    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / YURI GRIPAS
    FBI Author of Anti-Trump Text Messages Still Employed by the Bureau - Lawyer

    "I'm partial to any woman sending articles about how nasty the Russians are," Strzok said in a reply via SMS. Page said she "hate[s] them. I think they're probably the worst. Very little I find redeeming about this. Even in history. Couple of good writers and artists I guess."

    Strzok then went into a rage, calling Russians "f*cking conniving, cheating savages."

    Strzok was on the FBI team that investigated Clinton, was a member of the FBI unit investigating so-called Trump-Russia "ties," and has expressed a deep hatred of Trump and willingness to do what he could to stop Trump's rise to the White House.

    "The threat is coming — yes it's coming from Trump, but it's also coming from the anti-Trump side. Both sides are trampling democratic norms," the writer told Radio Sputnik.

    "Now, this was the man who was heading up the investigation into alleged Russian collusion," Lazare noted. "If you were an FBI agent who was… looking into an alleged crime by black people, and you gave voice to extreme anti-black racism, shouldn't that disqualify you from… heading up the investigation?" Lazare wondered.

    The second key message Lazare found problematic was sent August 8, 2016, when Page texted Strzok about the prospect of a Trump presidency. "[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" Page wrote. Strzok messaged her back assuring her otherwise, vowing "we'll stop it."

    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © Alex Brandon
    ‘Lying Comey’ Refuses to Apologize to ‘Crooked Hillary’ Over Email Probe

    "What do those last three words mean?" Lazare asked.

    "Is the FBI taking it upon themselves to alter the course of a US election? Even if you don't like Trump, and I think the guy is horrible in a thousand and one ways, the FBI should not be engaging in overt political interference, or even covert political interference," the author said.

    Page and Strzok met with then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and discussed taking out an "insurance policy" against a Trump presidency, according to sworn testimony from the OIG report's author, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

    Strzok's own recollection places McCabe at the meeting where the "insurance policy" against Trump was discussed. For his part, McCabe denied recollection of being present, according to Horowitz.

    During a break from the Strzok hearing, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told reporters, "There are still a lot of unanswered questions on who knew what when." adding that the true "genesis" of the Russia investigation remains an open question.

    GOP representatives asked Strzok about his relationship to the opening of the collusion probe, according to a Fox News source on Capitol Hill. Strzok is expected to testify publicly in the near future, Fox News noted.

    Strzok still has a job at the FBI, despite being seen escorted from their headquarters on June 19. Page herself resigned in May, while both McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey were fired prior.

    Related:

    FBI Using Online Pro-Palestinian Campaigner 'Blacklists' to Identify Suspects
    FBI Agent Warns of Risk of Being Raped on Plane - Reports
    FBI Author of Anti-Trump Text Messages Still Employed by the Bureau - Lawyer
    Comey, FBI Under Fire at Congressional Hearings on Clinton E-mail Probe
    Trump Election HQ Denied 'Russian' FBI Agent $2Mln for Dirt on Clinton - Reports
    The Conduct of Comey's FBI Comes Under Fire in Newly Released Report
    Comey 'Insubordinate' at FBI; Radical Politics in the American South
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russian collusion, FBI, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse