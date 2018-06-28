Register
02:06 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tony Plower says World Cup tournaments were an absolute incentive to travel for him

    Veteran Fan Talks FIFA World Cup in Russia, Travelling the World, England Odds

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Maud Start
    0 10

    The England fans are out and about on the streets of Kaliningrad. In this very place, on Thursday afternoon, England will go head to head against Belgium. It’s the game that will decide whether England will come second, and enter the round of 16 in Moscow, or win, and play off in the Southern City of Rostov-On-Don.

    Sputnik correspondent Maud Start spoke to Tony, a man who has travelled all the way from New Zealand to be in Russia, for his tenth World Cup tournament. Originally from Britain, Tony Plower is a true veteran of the championships. Tony believes that ‘it is coming home’.

    Sputnik (Maud Start): Out of all the countries you have travelled to so far, what has been your world cup highlight?

    Tony Plower: Out of all of them? Japan. Because I’m a big guy. In Japan, everyone wants to be photographed with the big guy. They’d come up and say ‘Buddah!’, rubbing my round belly for the camera.

    Sputnik (Maud Start): Alright, you’re originally from England, were you aware of the scare factory that was churning out scare-mongerey in the press in the run up to the World Cup?

    Tony Plower: No, in New Zealand there was really nothing of the sort. Although New Zealand will support Britain’s position, they’ve never reached the extent of saying: ‘No, don’t go to the World Cup, it’s too dangerous’.

    READ MORE: England Defender Danny Rose Changes His Mind About Family Coming to Russia

    Sputnik (Maud Start): OK, and will you be going to go to Qatar?

    Tony Plower: No, I’ll be too old, I’m sixty-four. The travel insurance gets too expensive. In Brazil I got robbed. I lost everything. On my insurance, as a younger man of sixty, they had everything waiting for me, a new card and all, in the hotel the next morning. That doesn’t happen over sixty, it just gets too expensive. But also, I am going bald, and that’s putting me off.

    Sputnik (Maud Start): Are you predicting that England will win the World Cup this year? Have you ever seen a win?

    Tony Plower: I have seen England win once, when I was twelve. We were in Torquay, and I kicked up such a fuss with my mum and dad in the hotel we were staying at, that the hotel manager went out and bought a colour TV. They charged 50 pence for anyone wanting to watch the Cup final. I still have the World Cup ‘Willy’ sticker on the wall at home. You see how the emblem here today is a Wolf. In 1966, it was a World Cup Willy. I still have the badge on the back of that photograph.

    I’ll tell you what, if you were to ask me to name that team, I could name it.

    Sputnik (Maud Start): OK will you do it then?

    Tony Plower: Gordon Banks in goal. George Cohen at right back. Bobby Moore, Jack Charlton, defenders. Midfield was Bobby Charlton, Roger Hunt, Nobby Styles, Martin Peters, Geoff Hurst. There you go.

    Sputnik (Maud Start): Excellent! And if you hadn’t had been following the World Cup tournaments, do you think you would have travelled to all of those countries?

    Tony Plower: No, not at all. It was an absolute incentive to travel. I wouldn’t have done it were it not for the World Cup’s. And for that I thank football.

    WATCH: Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches

    Sputnik (Maud Start): Would you like England to win tomorrow, or would you rather they go for the easier route and lose against Belgium?

    Tony Plower: No, I want them to win. I want them to do the best they can do throughout. It’s what Germany normally does, (before today at least). They just get better and better throughout the tournament. But could England actually win? Well, I have been disappointed too many times to put my eggs into that basket.

    Related:

    Peru Beat Australia 2-0 as Both Teams Exit FIFA World Cup
    FIFA World Cup Match Between Iceland and Croatia Begins in Rostov-on-Don
    FIFA Takes Note of Maradona's Behavior in Argentina - Nigeria Match - Reports
    Sweden Crashes Mexico 3-0 at FIFA World Cup Match in Yekaterinburg
    Tags:
    fan, travel, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan, Qatar, New Zealand, England, Kaliningrad, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse