10:44 GMT +327 June 2018
    People walk past a poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2018. The poster reads: Our people won, Turkey won, Thank you istanbul

    Erdogan's AK Party 'Will Provide Continuity of Success for 5 Years' – Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Opinion
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will ensure that Ankara remains "a reliable friend" to neighboring countries, Markar Esayan, a member of the Turkish parliament from the AK Party, has told Sputnik.

    "Erdogan’s and the AK Party’s foreign policy will continue as it is. If we are to summarize this policy in a few words [it is] ‘equal relations with everyone.’ Turkey’s honest, predictable collaboration policy will provide a reliable friend fo neighboring countries," Esayan said.

    The lawmaker, re-elected to the Turkish parliament in the legislative election held alongside the presidential vote, added that Turkey expected "respect for its sovereignty, unity, and borders."

    Turkish Elections: Polarization Will Not Disappear After Erdogan Win – Analyst
    Esayan stressed that Erdogan's leadership "both economically and politically will ensure the future that the Turkish Republic deserves."

    The lawmaker pointed out that the opposition's wish to unseat Erdogan could weaken Turkey's fight on supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), mostly Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, which Ankara believes to be linked to PKK.

    "You could even see indications of this policy looking at the opposition’s election campaign. So this election’s success has changed the history of Turkey and this region," Esayan said.

    According to the politician, Turkey under Erdogan’s leadership has faced many challenges including the 2013 wave of protests and a coup attempt in 2016 but Ankara was able to overcome all these difficulties.

    "Erdogan’s recent victory will provide the continuity of this success for the next five years," Esayan said.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Wins President Election Without Run-Off as Predicted by Analysts

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey June 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Opposition Expects Hard Times Due to Success of Erdogan's Bloc in Elections – HDP Member
    According to the preliminary vote results, after the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council counted 99.9 percent of the ballots, Erdogan had secured 52.6 percent of the vote in Sunday's elections. His main challenger, Muharrem Ince, the Turkish presidential candidate from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was second with 30.6 percent of the vote.

    In the parliamentary election, held on the same day, the People's Alliance, comprised of the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won 53.7 percent of the vote with 99.9 percent of ballots counted.

    The Nation Alliance, which brings together four opposition parties — the CHP, Iyi Party, Felicity Party, and Democrat Party — gained 33.4 percent of the vote. The Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party received 11.7 percent of the vote.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lawmaker, policy, elections, AK Party, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
