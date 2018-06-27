Register
07:19 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The UK Border at Heathrow Airport

    Popular Blogger Gives His Take on Possible Impact of Heathrow Expansion Vote

    CC BY 2.0 / dannyman / The UK Border at Heathrow Airport
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to political blogger James Kelly about the impact the vote on the controversial plans for Heathrow airport expansion will have on the UK government.

    UK MP’s backed the controversial plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow airport, despite opposition from campaign groups and a promise of a legal challenge. The government won the key vote in the House of Commons by 415 votes to 119 — a majority of 296.

    The government has pledged the airport will be built at no cost to the taxpayer, will create 100,000 jobs and will benefit the entire country, through guaranteed internal flights to the rest of the UK.

    Ministers also insist the project will have built-in environmental protections, with the ability to fine Heathrow or ground aircraft if promises on night flights and other contentious issues are broken.

    Sputnik: How important is the likely court case from the councils and campaign groups going to be going forward?

    James Kelly: I think it’s highly unlikely to go ahead, the combination of the legal challenges and also the possibility of the government might not survive the full 5 years. I think there’s still a significant chance that the runway will go ahead despite the overwhelming vote last night.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Urged to Resign After Flight to Afghanistan to Dodge Heathrow Vote

    Sputnik: What tensions will this vote have on the Conservative party bearing in mind Boris Johnson’s past comments?

    James Kelly: Even Boris Johnson has said the runway is unlikely to go ahead which is an extraordinary position for a government that is supposedly bound by collective responsibility, which means that Boris Johnson is now committed to supporting Heathrow. He seems to be openly saying that he was in Afghanistan as an excuse; there wasn’t a genuine commitment it was just an excuse to allow him to oppose Heathrow expansion without having to vote and resign. So obviously the rebellion was fairly minor but the biggest fall out was the position of Boris Johnson and how it will affect his ever waning chances of being the next leader of the conservative party.

    Sputnik: Can Boris continue in his role or does this undermine him?

    James Kelly: Any government that is functioning as it should under the British constitution, Boris Johnson’s position would be untenable, because he is openly saying he doesn’t support the position that’s supposed to be Cabinet bound by collective responsibility. A three line whip was imposed, that applies to back benchers as well as Cabinet ministers. He’s openly opposing it so it should be untenable and this crazy world we now in habit under the conservative party it seems he will continue indefinitely and that’s extraordinary.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Heathrow Airport Top Secret Data Reportedly Found on USB Stick Left in Street
    Former Criminal From Terror Watchlist Working at Heathrow Airport
    UK Police Arrest Woman at Heathrow Airport on Suspicion of Terror Activity
    Tags:
    UK government, Heathrow Airport, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse