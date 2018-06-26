Register
14:15 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oil Refinery

    Super-OPEC, if Implemented, Will Be Global Market Game Changer - Energy Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A major OPEC meeting on Friday resulted in an agreement to enhance production by up to 1 million barrels per day. Following the development, Bloomberg reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia were seeking a new super-OPEC oil alliance, offering the OPEC members a permanent body with its own constitution and secretariat.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the prospects of Super-OPEC initiative with Oliver Klaus, Dubai bureau chief at Energy Intelligence, Powerful Thinking for the Global Energy Industry.

    Sputnik: What are the prospects of a Super-OPEC initiative?

    Oliver Klaus: The psychology behind the whole deal goes back to bargaining over the oil price lawn then OPEC's effort to bring non-OPEC countries, especially Russia of course as the largest producer, to join them in basically creating some form of collaboration framework that enables them to manage the market.

    READ MORE: Russia to Boost Oil Output, Invited as Observer to OPEC

    I think this is what's really driving the threat now, this interest in keeping not the deal that we have alive but keeping that collaboration alive and enabling producers to respond to markets in a coordinated fashion different than required.

    Oil production in cities of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    OPEC Decision on Oil Output Lifts US Energy Sector, Prices
    What they want is to avoid any major instability in price, they want to avoid this supply-demand gaps we've seen emerge, they want to avoid any sort of instability and I think that's why the idea of this Super-OPEC initiative is important and it's been something that OPEC and the UAE presidency it's held by Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui this is why that's been pushing very hard to formalize this framework and create a platform for the longer term that can coordinate with partners like Russia to ensure that markets are stable and stable markets are needed.

    Because this is essentially an industry with a long-term outlook, you commit to huge amounts of investments over a long period of time and if you have a lot of up and down cycles in that time that's a problem for the industry, it makes planning much harder. And so I think this initiative if it indeed materializes it's going to be almost a game changer for the global oil market.

    Sputnik: If Riyadh and Moscow manage to create this Super-OPEC, what reaction can we expect from the United States?

    Oliver Klaus: It depends on if we say the US it's not exactly the same as if you say, Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, you have essentially Saudi Aramco, a national oil company which is owned by the government and it has a socioeconomic role to play in the country, it's not just an oil producer.

    If we look at the US producers, first of all, they are looking at maximizing returns, acting in the interest of the shareholders so I think they will basically have to continue to operate in the way that the market dictates, they respond to market forces. So in terms of share producers in particular, as long as prices remain at the level that allows them to produce and to increase production, that's what they're going to do.

    READ MORE: OPEC Launches Mobile App With Monthly Oil Market Data — UAE Energy Minister

    Of course, if we talk about the US at the political level in terms of the president tweeting about oil prices, that's a slightly different story, but for the US producers I think ultimately they've shown a great deal of flexibility in adapting to changing market conditions, they have shown an ability to operate in a lower price environment. When people thought the US share producers will be knocked out when oil process had fallen to $35 a barrel, a lot of them showed that technical innovation can really bring down prices at a pretty quick scale and I think that's what happened.

    So I would the US producers to continue doing what they're doing depending on what the market asks them. If oil prices should continue to rise we may see a reaction from the US President of course again which could prompt at least some OPEC members to try and take action in terms of possibly trying to argue for more supplies.

    Sputnik: Reacting to the decision taken in Vienna, could oil prices have fallen? What's your prognosis regarding the oil prices in the near term?

    A man rides a camel through the desert oil field and winter camping area of Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Iraqi Oil Minister Hopes OPEC to Reach Final Deal on Friday
    Oliver Klaus: I think the market needed a moment to kind of figure out what actually happened because a deal that was announced was essentially going back to 100% compliance which means for the group of OPEC and non-OPEC producers to go back to a cut of 1.8 million barrels per day. They were actually over-complying with actual cuts at 2.8 million barrels per day.

    So the commitment there is to add another million barrels per day; the market responded to this, they have tried to figure out how much this will actually add in terms of barrels to be added. I think it's cooled the market the fact that OPEC and non-OPEC have responded to what we've seen in recent weeks in terms of high price levels that's definitely sent out a signal that has helped cool the prices, that was to be expected.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iraqi Oil Minister Hopes OPEC to Reach Final Deal on Friday
    Oil Prices Retreat Amid OPEC Concerns, Looming China Duties
    India-China Join Hands to Counter OPEC’s Dominance in Asian Oil Market
    Tags:
    oil, deal, OPEC, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse