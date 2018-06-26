Register
07:24 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE- In this Saturday, March 29, 2014 file photo, a woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving.

    Scholar Explains What Might Come Next as Saudi Arabia Repeals Women Driving Ban

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sputnik Spoke Martin Hvidt Associate Professor at the Centre for Contemporary Middle East Studies, University of Southern Denmark about why the decision to officially allow women to get behind the wheel has been made by Saudi Arabia and what impact would it make.

    Saudi women are officially allowed to get behind the wheel, after a decades-old driving ban was lifted. The change was announced last September and Saudi Arabia issued the first licences to women earlier this month.

    As the clock struck midnight, in a show of solidarity and celebration, women did victory laps around the centres of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, trailed by Saudi television crews and the rest of the world’s media.

    It was the only country left in the world where women could not drive and families had to hire private chauffeurs for female relatives.

    Sputnik: What is behind these changes from the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia?

    Martin Hvidt: There are a lot of reasons for that, but mainly it is out of economic necessity, the lifting of the ban on driving is to attract more women in to the labour force and that is highly needed. The problem is the price of oil is down and they have quite a large deficit, so they need to re-configure the whole economy to one like in Britain, where everyone works and contributes to the GDP. Until now very few women worked and now he wants to bring half the population in to the work force by relaxing the dress codes and the driving ban.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the protest against the decision with the you won’t drive movement?

    Martin Hvidt: I think every time you make a change there will be resistance to change; there has been a ban on driving for 30 years. Quite a few religious people still believe it is fundamentally wrong. There will be opposition. What the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman does is to appeal to a younger part of the generation. About 60% of the population are below the age of 30 and they are more willing to do a lot of reforms, while you will accept a lot of the older generations will resist it as to them it has been the traditional way of doing things over the past 30 years.

    Sputnik: What will be the next change they will bring in?

    Martin Hvidt: I think there will be a gradual change in the role of the woman. Generally more women in the work force, more driving and more public role for women. The specific change that will be made is in the male guardianship system. The system where a woman whether she wants a passport or travel or ordinary decision in life, she has to have the acceptance of a man. That man could be her father, her husband or even her brother, that will be where the major changes come in the coming years.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Saudi Woman Takes The Wheel of Formula 1 Car After Driving Ban Lifted
    Israel, Saudi Arabia Reportedly Agree on Transit Link Via 'Secret Contacts'
    Saudi Air Defense Shoots Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Above Riyadh - Reports
    Tags:
    driving ban, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse