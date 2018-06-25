Register
16:01 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    German policewoman stands next to a Muslim woman (File)

    Scholar Calls For Separating Islamism From Islam

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Al-Mustafa Islamic center in Bremen, Germany collects donations to support Hezbollah in Lebanon the Jerusalem Post has reported on Friday citing a report by Bremen intelligence services. The media outlet also cited a 2017 intelligence report, which claimed that around 950 Hezbollah operatives raise funds in Germany and recruit new members.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Qanta A. Ahmed, a British-American Muslim physician and member of the Committee on Countering Contemporary Anti-Semitism through Testimony, Shoah Foundation, University of Southern California.

    Sputnik: How surprising was this report to you, if at all?

    Daesh fighter
    CC0
    US, EU Taxpayers Provided $80 Mln to Support Islamic Terrorism – Think Tank
    Qanta A. Ahmed: This story I don't really consider news, this is how Europe's Islamists operate, they operate in plain sight. Authorities in the West as well as in the Muslim majority world are aware that terrorism relies on two networks: the terror financial network and the mosque network. The fact that they've uncovered activities at a mosque in northern Germany that suggests financing is funneling back to Hezbollah in any capacity is unremarkable, it's very important that it was reported but this is not unusual.

    We know when we look at the Muslim world General Musharraf when he was in power outlawed militants fundraising in Pakistan for various Islamist groups who used mosques.

    We know the President Sisi in Egypt outlaws mosques that preach and engage in Muslim Brotherhood ideology, they use human intelligence to shut down preachers that support the Muslim Brotherhood ideology which is the mothership for all terrorism, that's from where Hezbollah has derived even though it's a Shia Islamist group, and it is just that the West has been somewhat slow to recognize that many of these mosques that are masqueraded as places of worship are important nerve centers for the oxygen of terrorism.

    READ MORE: German Islamic Center Reportedly Collects Donations for Hezbollah

    Colin Powell, the former US Secretary of State said "money is the oxygen of terrorism," without the means to raise and move money around the world these terrorists cannot function.

    Sputnik: Last time you were on the show we were discussing the report that the Great Mosque in Brussels has been training Imams who preached hatred towards Jews, Jihad and the need to prosecute LGBT minorities and you stressed the need for a very frank conversation about Islam both in Europe and the United States, can you elaborate more on that?

    Qanta A. Ahmed: Yes, it's excellent that you bring up this point, because the mosque in Bremen was associated with attendees going and observing the Al-Quds day that Ayatollah Khomeini launched, which was a day to ask, demand the fall of Israel which is a militant ideology and certainly, and I'm not able to speak and read German, I'm not familiar with the conversations happening in the German media about this, but very much so Islamism has to be separated from Islam, and that is the work of Muslims.

    An official carries a plastic barrel outside the apartment of 29-year-old Sief Allah H., in Cologne, Germany, June 15, 2018, a Tunisian man who was detained on June 13, 2018, suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack and the manufacturing of a biological weapon using ricin
    © REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
    Islamist Detained in Cologne Intended to Meet Daesh Militants in Syria - Report
    It is very difficult for people outside of the state to really lead those discussions, and the key that this ideology is not related to Islam as Hezbollah has described as lethal, cosmic enmity against Jews and Judaism, everything representing Israel, Zionism in a way that they claim that it's Islam's religious belief and it's not, they are not only believing this but they're putting their money where their mouth is and raising money in order to fuel future wars.

    Some years ago I was at a counterterrorism meeting in Israel where we talked about the prospect of the future Hezbollah-Israel war, shortly after the last one that was very brutal and lasted about 53 days, and we know that in the southern part of Lebanon Hezbollah has really corralled private homes of ordinary Lebanese citizens that are very poor, some of them have homes that are built with three stories, and they tell the family: We'll give you this home, you have the first floor and you have the second floor and the third floor is ours. And the third floor is used for the storage of missiles, armaments and weapons.

    READ MORE: Vienna Shutdown of Ankara's ‘Political Islam' Triggers Erdogan Fury

    So it's not as if it's one isolated area where armaments exist, it's scattered through a civilian residential area. So the next war, if there is one between Israel and Hezbollah, will be door-to-door and house-to-house, it will be very terrible. This is how Islamist groups exploit their native and their captive population.

    We have to emphasize that the German Muslims that are going to the mosque in Bremen, many of them may be completely innocent, they may be believing; we've just had the holy month of Ramadan where we are required to give to charities. They may feel they're helping refugees or maybe helping poor countrymen in their countries of origin.

    Armed police is seen on patrol as police and airport's own security personnel have increased patrols at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark March 22 2016
    © REUTERS / canpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe
    EU, Russia Need Joint Security System to Keep 'Islamic Extremism at Bay' - AfD
    They don't realize how this money can be funneled and travel backward, but also we have a little understanding of how sophisticated these groups are. Groups like Hezbollah are just as sophisticated as ETA was or FARC was, they have some of the largest sources of money that are coming from a location in Paraguay to the tune of multiple millions of dollars, they have global networks of financing.

    It's really a predatory alternative economy that Islamist terrorism has developed into. So first we start by differentiating between Islamism and Islam, and by doing this as Muslims, we empower our governments, whether they are German or whether they're Russian or whether they are American, to really go after these criminal gangs that are fueling lethal terrorism.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Halal Banking: Int'l Watchdog to Unveil Islamic Finance Rules With IMF Approval
    Islamic Jihad Threatens Tel Aviv if Gaza Violence Doesn’t Stop - Reports
    'Made in Iran': Islamic Republic Sets Ambitious Goals to Battle Foreign Imports
    Tags:
    scholar, Islamism, islam, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse