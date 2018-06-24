Register
21:14 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. flag during a protest in front of the former U.S. Embassy in response to President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal and renew sanctions, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

    Iranians 'Feel Extremely Backstabbed' by US, France Over Nuke Deal - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130

    Tehran is considering the possibility of pulling out of the nuclear agreement, deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on in Vienna where the signatories of the deal met to discuss its future. Sputnik discussed this with professor Alexander Azadgan, a senior geopolitical analyst and editor-at-large with Imperia News.

    Sputnik: How anticipated was the announcement of Iran’s possible withdrawal? What are the chances that Tehran would actually proceed with the pullout?

    Alexander Azadgan: Many of my colleagues and I predicted this even back when President Khatami was negotiating back in the day, even when in July 14, 2015, this was signed, many of us were very suspicious that the West even under Mr Trump or even after him if Hillary Clinton got in power that this was going to be reneged somehow. Of course in the format of Mr. Trump this was one of the easiest predictions to make, and having said that, Mr. Trump‘s behavior and decision-making has been so erratic and unforcastable that you never know what’s going to happen. We heard some reconciliatory words and phrases from him, but I’m afraid the Iranians would not be feeling the same, they feel extremely backstabbed, but not just the colleagues in Washington, but also by their French colleagues, you have the example of PSA, the consortium, Peugeot, Citroen as well as Total, who clearly stated that they’re going to renege under multibillion dollar contracts that they made with Iran, so this was a very easily anticipated outcome.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: Iran to Face 'Wrath of Entire World' if it Pursues Nuke

    An Iranian family walks past anti-US graffiti on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran on July 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran Should Unite in Face of 'Serious Economic War' Waged by US - Official
    Sputnik: Is there anything in your point of view that can be done by the remaining signatories of the Iran nuclear deal to preserve it?

    Alexander Azadgan: There’s a lot that can be done, but I don't think there’s the will power; so I don't think at this point anything can be done really. You clearly cannot count on France and the UK, so the only country that's left would be Germany.

    Sputnik: What about Russia and China?

    Alexander Azadgan: I don’t believe we can count on our Chinese counterparts, but I believe we can count on Russia and Germany, believe it or not, who are getting closer; so from that regard there might be some arm twisting and some hope, but unfortunately my forecast on this is rather gloomy.

    Sputnik: Do you think that this announcement that they could withdraw was sort of a cry for help to the remaining signatories so they would, perhaps, try to come up with some kind of a way to try to salvage the deal, or is this just leaked information of their intentions?

    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Promised Saudis to 'Kill Iran Nuclear Deal' – Analyst
    Alexander Azadgan: It was both – the Iranians are really desperate, it was a cry for help, for their allies to kind of come in and intervene and also on the psychological factors Iran was bluffing, Iran doesn’t believe, even in the tough position they're in, they really have their backs against the wall, they still might bluff, may try to project this image of strength and they’re going to negotiate from a position of strength, especially when it comes to someone like Mr. Trump, but unfortunately Washington has a whole lot more leverage on them than perhaps they would ever admit in public.

    READ MORE: Iran Leader Rouhani Berates Trump as 'Worst, Most Evil' US President

    Sputnik: What about the chances that Europe will defy the US? On the back of it they do have this trade war going on and, of course, the US has threatened that they will apply secondary sanctions to any country or company that does trade with Iran after the US pulled out of the deal, do you think there’s any chances that Europe will defy, especially in light of the newest tensions over trade?

    Alexander Azadgan: It really depends on which faction of Europeans you're talking about. If you're talking about the new liberal globalist Europeans – yes, they have idealogical differences to Mr. Trump's approach, but if you’re talking about the economic nationalists in Europe, and let’s face it, they were quite successful in Brexit, if we are talking about those people then they would want to be closer to the United States and leave Europe as fast as possible. Mrs. Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, is quite eager in words and in action reconciliatory to Iran, very harsh and very noncompliant with Washington; so it depends on what elections we have ahead of ourselves in Europe, not many, except for Madame Merkel, but there’s no election coming up with Merkel, but there’s incredible hostility towards her policies there.

    Let’s just assume we're addressing the core and order in Europe and in that sense I don’t think these people want to continue being vassals to the United States as they have been during the past 80 years, and again that will work towards the Iranians. This is a much bigger idealogical and business, economic policy than Iran. Iran is just a conduit for the expression of the conflict that has existed between Europe and the United States, although at a very subconscious level. This is an opportunity for the Europeans to separate from Washington and in fact become independent in trade, but again, the trade volume between the EU and the United States is incredibly sizable, these things are major valuables, making it very difficult to make policy changes, regardless of how globalist or how liberal the policymakers in power may be in Europe.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    nuclear deal, France, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse