Register
21:18 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017

    French Military Laughs at Idea of Joint European Forces – French Professor

    © REUTERS / Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The creation of a joint European military force is again on the agenda after talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. While France's top army official has stated that much progress has been carried out on the matter, French professor Christophe Réveillard told Sputnik that it plagiarizes the NATO system.

    As soon as talks between French and German leaders came to an end on June 19, France’s minister of defense, Florence Parly, stated there’d been progress in building up the joint European defense system. Sciences Po and Sorbonne professor Christophe Réveillard has overturned her optimistic claims, saying the concept of a Europe-wide joint army is non-original and would copy NATO documents. According to the scholar, the current programs can be called fully European, as they imply cooperation among four countries at most. Réveillard told Sputnik that the production plan of the defense industry doesn’t apply to the whole European Union.

    “What’s called the European projects are the projects involving four states at the most, as only several European countries have an army complex powerful enough,” he told the media.

    The French scholar also dissolved claims concerning joint strategy, stating that the European Union was unable to work out such a plan.

    “The strategy, proposed by [EU chief diplomat] copies the strategy by [High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy] Javier Solana, which is in fact a NATO copy-paste. If you are building up a defense system, you need to work out a strategy first of all. And we have none,” Réveillard told Sputnik.

    The professor called the proposal “half-measures” and “a ploy,” pointing out at the regulations of combat operations. 

    "The single valuable proposal of having a 50,000-strong strike force has faded away, as it lost support [within the EU], but was adopted later by NATO, which implemented it,” the scholar contended.

    Réveillard told Sputnik that the French military is skeptical about the idea of joint forces.

    READ MORE: Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' — Analyst

    “When you ask the French military, taking part in the overseas operations about the all-European forces, taking into account that five out of 10 operations would be ones in cooperation with NATO, they laugh in your face. They ask why the European defense system is needed, if what we are doing within the NATO works out. What’s the purpose if it’s going to turn out worse than cooperation with the EU and the European uncoordinated armies,” he concluded.

    In June 2017, the bloc brought a 70-year-old European Defense Community ambition into life, as the European Commission decided to launch the 5 billion euro European Defense Fund, designed to supplement member states’ defense research and support EU countries in obtaining military equipment. Shortly thereafter, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Europe could no longer "outsource" its defense in a changing global landscape and had to take the matter in its own hands.

    In November, the bloc's member states signed a joint declaration calling upon the European Council to adopt a decision establishing a Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) on defense, which would allow both to increase the volume of investments on military technologies and step up the level of coordination in this area within Europe.

    The commitments signed so far by 23 EU countries include a “successive medium-term increase in defense investment expenditures to 20 percent of total defense spending in order to fill strategic capability gaps,” and “increasing the share of expenditure allocated to defense research and technology with a view to nearing the 2 percent of total defense spending.”

    However, such initiatives encountered criticism from the UK as the country has repeatedly warned that common defense forces could undermine NATO.

    Related:

    US Navy Wants to House Migrants at Abandoned Military Bases – Reports
    Germany Puts Air Defense Unit Under Foreign Control in 'New Era' for EU Military
    Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' - Analyst
    Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland
    'Not a European Army': PESCO is About 'Cooperation, Not Integration' – General
    Tags:
    joint defense, military, PESCO, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, European Union, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse