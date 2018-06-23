Register
21:18 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to a British armed forces serviceman based in Orzysz, in northeastern Poland, during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and following talks on security with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, June 21, 2018

    Poland, Britain Prepare for Two-Front Political Crusade Against Russia, Germany

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    423

    Britain's top diplomatic and military officials went to Warsaw last week to discuss ways to enhance the "strategic foreign, defense and security partnership" between the two nations in light of so-called "Russian aggression." However, Russian observers point out that the "partnership" is directed as much against Berlin as it is against Moscow.

    During Thursday's trip, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson met with their Polish counterparts to discuss security, bilateral relations and London's post-Brexit ties with the EU.

    A joint statement released after the talks promised a "stronger and even more strategic" partnership. Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz stressed that Poland and the UK "share similar views on many international issues, especially in relation to security." According to the minister, the two countries also share the "task of strengthening transatlantic links, which are key for the stability of the whole Western world." London vowed increased cooperation with Warsaw on defense and cybersecurity in the face of "growing Russian aggression," the government said in a statement.

    Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz (R) looks at his watch as he stands on a balcony with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Helenow, near Warsaw on June 21, 2018 at the begining of their talks about strengthening security, defence, and cyber ties between both countries
    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz (R) looks at his watch as he stands on a balcony with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Helenow, near Warsaw on June 21, 2018 at the begining of their talks about strengthening security, defence, and cyber ties between both countries

    Speaking to Sputnik, political analyst and Poland expert Sergei Stankevich said that Warsaw's efforts to grow cooperation with London and Washington appear aimed more at strengthening its status as a regional power than out of any supposed fear of Russia.

    "I do not think that Poles fear any Russian threat, as they sometimes claim. The issue is something else: the country's military capabilities are being gradually built up to give the country clout. For this Warsaw spares no expense," Stankevich explained.

    Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (R) speaks during a press conference at the Polish Embassy in London. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
    Poland Plans to Buy Anti-Submarine Choppers - Defense Minister
    Poland, the analyst added, is expected to commit some $2 billion for a permanent US military base on its territory. "And these funds will come from the country's own budget. The only thing that the Poles want from their partners is that they provide the troops," he said.  

    Western Front

    But the growing UK-Poland partnership is not just about using the "Russian threat" for their own political ends, observers say. According to Institute of Slavic Studies senior fellow Petr Iskenderov, the anti-Russian "instinctive attraction" between the two countries is also based on their common interests against Germany.

    A convoy of US troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    'Spiral of Violent Escalation': Germans Protest US Troop Movement in E. Europe
    Warsaw, for example, did not join Berlin and Paris in applying financial pressure against London in the ongoing Brexit negotiations. At the same time, amid a row between Berlin and Brussels on one side and Warsaw on the other over Poland's judicial reforms, Prime Minister Theresa May said recently that Poland's constitution was a national matter, not a European one.

    Furthermore, Iskanderov noted, there is the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Gazprom and five Western European energy concerns.

    "On the one hand, there's Nord Stream 2, to which Warsaw has expressed hostility. On this issue, Warsaw found support from London against Berlin, the latter being objectively interested in the project," he explained. 

    "On the other hand, there's the NATO line. In recent months, alliance leaders have been sending signals to Russia on the need to improve bilateral relations. Naturally, both Poland and the UK are against such a step. It's likely that both will work to prevent the final communique at the upcoming NATO summit from containing any compromise formulas," Iskanderov predicted.

    According to RIA Novosti political observer Igor Gashkov, Warsaw's anti-Russian and anti-German course is typical fare for the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) under the leadership of Jaroslaw Kaczynski. 

    "Poland under the PiS has maintained a record economic growth rate among Eastern European countries, stimulating an influx of Ukrainian guest workers. Having achieved prosperity, Warsaw is striving to become a serious foreign policy force," Gashkov wrote. London, for its part, seems only too happy to support Poland's ambitions, so long as they support their own anti-EU and anti-Russian foreign policy objectives.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Polish Parliament Could Amend Controversial Holocaust Law - Foreign Minister
    US Instructs Polish Forces on Patriot Anti-Missile Operation - Pentagon
    EU Courts Worry That Polish-Hungarian Judicial Reform "Disease" Could Spread
    Out of Sight: Polish Workers Dig Up WWII Bomb… And Bury It Again
    Polish Foreign Ministry Warns About Danger of Visiting Russia for FIFA World Cup
    Tags:
    expert analysis, relations, European Union, Jacek Czaputowicz, Gavin Williamson, Boris Johnson, Germany, Poland, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse