07:37 GMT +323 June 2018
    Pakistani politician Imran Khan addresses an anti-government rally near a parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014

    Pundit Suggests Political Future of Pakistan Depends on Ex-PM's Fate

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Opinion
    110

    Imran Khan, former Cricketer and socialite who has never shied from controversy, is one of the frontrunners to become the leader of Pakistan ahead of next week's general election.

    Judging by his rhetoric; it seems that his foreign policy could be as fearsome as his bowling, allegedly threatening to shoot down US drones which stray too close to the Pakistani border with Afghanistan. Sputnik spoke with politically commentator Imtiaz Gul for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Is Imran Khan likely to win the election?

    Imtiaz Gul: He might end up winning and forming a government in the centre as well as in a couple of provinces, however, at the moment it’s very difficult to say, as it depends on the fate of the former Prime Minister Navar Sharif.

    The Prime Minister was already disqualified, but whether this was endorsed by the national accountability court is still a subject of discussion.

    Sputnik: Would Khan pose a threat to the US interests in the region?

    Imtiaz Gul: Imran Khan has primarily been focusing on Pakistan’s domestic governance. He believes in institution reforms and that the current ruling elites have stymied reforms, which has stunted the growth of Pakistan both financially and socially.

    Regarding Afghanistan, his stance is quite ambiguous. He is not focused on foreign policy at all at the moment, but he would be seen as a patriotic nationalist, who slightly leans towards the right, but he is forward looking.

    The views expressed in this article are those of Imtiaz Gul and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    future, politics, election, Imtiaz Gul, Imran Khan, Navar Sharif, Pakistan
