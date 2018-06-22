Register
23:05 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Greek parliament

    Greek Chorus: MPs Divided in Athens Over European Financial Aid Plan

    © AFP 2018 / Angelos Tzortzinis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Talks over the conditions for Greece exiting the European financial aid program have caused division among legislators. While the ruling party representative billed the move as 'historic', the opposition notes that austerity measures would have to stay in place for years.

    Sputnik discussed the outcome of the European Group’s negotiations with MPs.

    Economy Hit Harder

    Konstantinos Tsiaras from “New Democracy” (Nea Demokratia) noted that the decision did not ease Greece’s debt burden, leaving the public with an ironic smile. He went on to say that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ moves run just counter to what he had earlier promised.

    Schuldenkrise in Griechenland
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Eurogroup Rules Out New Bailout Program for Greece

    "In the next two years, additional austerity measures will be introduced. Athens will stay under creditors’ strict control; meanwhile, Greece will have to sustain the initial profit at 3.5 percent of GDP until 2022. All this by no means adds optimism to the future of the Greek economy," Tsiaras continued to claim that by agreeing to such conditions, the government will hit the Greek economy even harder:

    Italian Police use a water cannon as they clash with refugee squatters who had occupied a small square in central Rome, Italy August 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    Italy, Greece to Unfairly Shoulder Germany’s Refugee Burden Under CDU Plans - Die Linke

    "It is not being revived, there is no prospect for rising business and investment."

    "The government’s optimism is nothing more than an attempt to justify its decision and the state that we are currently in."

    He concluded saying that the agreement is virtually Greece’s fourth memorandum, albeit featuring “rigid control” and “no financing.”

    Brave New World

    Meanwhile, according to Dimitrios Papadimulis, European MP from Greece’s ruling Syriza party, the decision to ease the country’s debt burden is "historic":

    "This is the beginning of a new, brighter era for the country. Greece is moving on from troubles to their resolution. More serious work needs to be done to revive the economy and eventually, step by step, citizens’ everyday lives."

    His views are echoed by Todoros Tosunidis from "The Independent Greeks" party, who said that the move is "a happy day for Greece and the Greeks," ushering in a bright new era for the country.

    "We can at long last plan out future. We owe this European Group decision to Panos Kammenos [leader of ANEL – “The Independent Greeks” party]. He has led the country to stability. The opposition forces’ plan to change the government hasn’t worked out."

    EU's Interests Served

    Nikos Karafanasopulos from the Greek Communist Party, conversely, remarked that yesterday’s deal is a prerequisite for new unpopular measures, such as cuts in retirement and other social benefits.

    READ MORE: European Commission: Creditors Strike Deal on Greece Reforms

    "The measures will inevitably be introduced due to increased monitoring by creditors and the EU." He is certain that citizens will have to "tighten the belts" for many years.

    "The deal serves the interests of the EU, IMF and NATO, but not those of common working class people. Greeks will remain under pressure, much like all the way through the crunch."

    On June 21, the European Group reached an agreement to stop providing financial aid to Greece. Athens is expected to get the last tranche of around 15 billion euros. "Eight years of the Greek crisis have neared an end," European MPs summed up.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse