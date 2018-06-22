Airbus' Warning 'Extremely Damaging' for UK - Communications Specialist

Airbus has warned that it has started to press the button on crisis actions as fears of a no-deal Brexit could force it to pull out of the UK, causing the loss of thousands of jobs. Sputnik spoke to Communications specialist Chris Shaw about what impact this could have on the UK and Brexit.

Sputnik: What do you make of this announcement?

Chris Shaw: I’m not at the least surprised, things like this are becoming common place, increasingly expected, with the parlour state of the Brexit negotiations and the Brexit path that they are insisting on taking and the path the government has committed the UK too.

Sputnik: How damaging could this announcement be for the UK?

Chris Shaw: I think it’s extremely damaging, it’s the thin end of the wedge. This is the first mover as far as Brexit industries are concerned. The problem is it’s not just Airbus itself, it’s all the supply chains and the UK supply chains as well, the ancillary industries that are supporting Airbus. Then equally the other support business and commerce that are around the localities that Airbus exist, so from the point of view of corner shops, pubs, and even bookmakers whatever it might be. There are plenty of them around that will be significantly affected by this move.

Chris Shaw: I certainly think it is, I think the government are blithely and blindly blundering forward with Brexit and it doesn’t know where it’s going, it’s hoping still using the empty phraseology used in the past that we hold all the cards, they need us more than we need them, is simply not true of course. The EU is a rule based organisation, it’s sticking to her its rules. It’s looking after its remaining 27 members or the EU group or bloc, why should it do the UK any favours. I’m not surprised at all.

