'We're in a Bit of Denial Society' - Lawyer on Unnecessary Use of Painkillers

Inquiries are underway into the unnecessary use of painkillers on dying patients at Gosport War Memorial hospital; with families of the victims wanting justice.

Sputnik discussed the issue with Laurence Vick, medical negligence lawyer and Activist Sara Livadeas.

Sputnik: Why do you feel nobody initially came forward to reveal the use of life-shortening drugs?

Laurence Vick: There is evidence that some nurses tried to raise the alarm but they were ignored and it was made clear to them that the concerns that they were raising weren't welcome. It's hard to pinpoint with a story like this; yet another scandal affecting the NHS.

READ MORE: Your Pills Could be Making You More Selfish or Considerate — Study

Sputnik: Does there need to be a review of care for the elderly in the UK?

Sara Livadeas: In really simplistic terms; we're still operating a medical model in the NHS and that focuses on the cure, so when people can't be cured and obviously you can't be cured of old age there is less investment. We do need to have a conversation about death and dying; we're in a bit of denial in society and the way we talk about it. If we don't talk about it, then we can't plan for a dignified and comfortable death.

READ MORE: Opioid Epidemic: US Pays Dearly for Painkiller Revolution

The views and opinions expressed by Laurence Vick are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.