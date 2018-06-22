Register
07:42 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017

    Peace Activist Explains How UNHRC Will Get Along Without US Presence

    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will not find its work efforts hindered by the departure of the "immature" US government presence, peace activist and founder of "Show Up! America" Jan Weinberg told Sputnik.

    "The Human Rights Council will struggle along just as well without the current configuration of the immature United States oligarchy, Weinberg said on Thursday.

    The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States was pulling out of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Us Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Council was a hypocritical organization that criticized Israel while concurrently having as members countries that are gross violators of human rights like Venezuela, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    The US-led coalition airstrike in Ramadi, the capital of Iraq's Anbar province, 70 miles (115 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo / Osama Sami
    Analyst Suggests US Can No Longer Use UNHRC to Justify Global Military Ops
    Weinberg said President Donald Trump had sacrificed Washington’s privileged and influential position on the Human Rights Council in a fit of pique.

    "Trump is the Quitter of the Free World. The United States held a privileged (selected by the UN General Assembly) seat at the table, on the Human Rights Council… and yet Donald Trump, the ‘master negotiator’ by his own whim, quit," he said.

    Trump’s controversial decision revealed the lack of deliberation and due process that made US government policy-making so erratic and dangerously unpredictable at the highest level, Weinberg cautioned.

    "Little discussed is how it is possible that one person within the government can impose their will — no discussion with members of Congress, no discussion among the 50 states and certainly no referendum by the people," he said.

    The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room, used by the United Nations Human Rights Council, in the Palace of Nations (Geneva).
    © Wikipedia / russavia
    UN Human Rights Council 'Completely Irrelevant Institution' – Specialist
    Trump had taken the easy way out in leaving a forum that neither he nor his lieutenants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Haley could bully or intimidate, Weinberg explained.

    "Quitting is the easy way out for Trump — since he cannot lead by personal example, nor can his belligerent minions (Haley, Bolton, Pompeo) lacking the moral authority — which is sadly reflective," Weinberg said.

    Trump’s decision was a policy expression of a conviction held by top administration policymakers that the United States should turn its back on international cooperation and on the United Nations, Weinberg noted.

    "The exceedingly controversial National Security Adviser John Bolton had the temerity to state: ‘We don't need advice by the UN or other international bodies on how to govern ourselves,’" Weinberg said.

    Trump, Bolton, Haley and their colleagues had also repeatedly shown that they were equally prepared to ignore constitutional due process and the expressed wishes and concerns of the American people, Weinberg observed.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press together with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announcing the U.S.'s withdrawal from the U.N's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toya Sarno Jordan
    'From Now On, US Will Be Treating Human Rights the Way It Sees Fit': MEP
    "Apparently they do not require the advice or consent of the American people either," he said.

    The decision to leave the Human Rights Council revealed the dictatorial and go-it-alone nature of Trump’s rule as US president, Weinberg warned.

    "It come down to this: United States foreign policies as dictated by Washington which is dictated by Trump (due to the fact that Congress abdicated their Constitutional authority over a succession of administrations) has been reduced to ‘Do as I say, not as I do.’ or else!" he said.

    The United Nations, the Human Rights Council and the cause of promoting and protecting international human rights would all continue and be advanced despite the efforts of Trump, Bolton and Haley to block or undermine them, Weinberg predicted.

    "Failure is not ever sufficient reason to quit for the indomitable human spirit is a participatory endeavor, which must be continuously nourished if there is to be any hope of striking a balance against the ever encroaching moral malaise," he said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier this week described Washington’s move as a serious blow to the reputation of the United States as a defender of human rights and that it also demonstrated double standards.

    Related:

    Analyst Suggests US Can No Longer Use UNHRC to Justify Global Military Ops
    Moscow Disagrees with US Claims of UNHRC's Hostility Toward Israel – Lavrov
    European Politicians Regret Over US Withdrawal From UNHRC
    UNHRC Has Sided With George Soros Against Hungarian People – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    failure, prospects, critics, withdrawal, exit, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Jan Weinberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse