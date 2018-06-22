Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

    Ex-US Intel Committee Member: Putin-Trump Summit Should Focus on Syria, Ukraine

    Opinion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Any potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin should include at the top of the agenda finding solutions to the crises in Ukraine and Syria and other challenges both countries face, former US House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jane Harman told Sputnik.

    "I think talking is always a good idea… and I hope we will find a way forward," Harman, who is currently the president of the Woodrow Wilson Center, said on Thursday on the sidelines of a security forum in Washington.

    If Trump and Putin do meet, she added, they should discuss differences on issues including meddling in US elections, cybersecurity, Ukraine and Syria.

    Ex-US Envoy to Russia Sheds Light on What Made Trump Turn to Putin Once Again
    Harman said she also supports steps to address issues related to the Arctic region, which is also of great concern to Russia and the United States.

    Earlier on Thursday, The Times newspaper reported that the Russian-US summit might take place during Trump’s trip to Europe, during which he plans on attending the NATO Summit on July 11-12.

    On June 10, Putin said his meeting with Trump would be held as soon as the United States was ready. The last time the two leaders met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November.

