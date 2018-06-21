Register
15:02 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants take part in a mass yoga session to mark International Yoga Day at Colon square in Madrid on June 21, 2015

    Yoga is Best Gift from India to the World - Yog Guru Nivedita Joshi

    © AFP 2018 / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Yoga – a mix of physical, mental and spiritual regimens that originated in ancient India – has become one of the most popular fitness fads in the world. On this year's International Day of Yoga (June 21), Sputnik spoke to Nivedita Joshi, who wrote the first book on Yoga for the visually impaired.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Nivedita Joshi, a survivor who was healed from a slipped disc, cervical spondylitis and early stage scoliosis with the practice of Yoga with her mentor Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar, runs the world famous Iyengar Yoga Centre, popular with the expats as well as the common man in India's New Delhi. A renowned figure in India's national capital, she has dedicated her life to propagate the message of Yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Nivedita Joshi shared her knowledge and experience of the art, science and philosophy of Yoga with Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Om, Yeah! American Heart Association Says Meditation Could Prevent Heart Disease

    Sputnik: What is Yoga all about? Tell us more about it and how does it influence one's well-being?

    Icy Yoga
    © Photo: juliaalias
    Two Siberian Girls Practice Yoga in -40 Degree Weather and Frost (PHOTOS)
    Nivedita Joshi: It is so profound that if someone is practicing Yoga in a real sense then you are bound to have peace within yourself, the society and then in the country. Yoga teaches you to share and care. Yoga is incomplete without its eight limbs. Unfortunately, people think Yoga is only asana (posture) and pranayama (regulated breathing). However, the eight limbs of Yoga are Yama (restraints, moral disciplines or moral vows), Niyama (positive duties or observances), Asana (posture), Pranayama (breathing techniques), Pratyahar (sense withdrawal), Dhyan (meditation), Dharana (focused concentration) and Samadhi (bliss or enlightenment).

    Each of the limbs is deep in its understanding and purpose. It influences and affects every aspect of our lives and beyond. For example, Yama stands for Satya (truth), Ahimsa (non-violence), Astey (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (continence), Aparigraha (non-coverting). Similarly, Niyama is for Swacch (purity), Santosh (contentment), Tapas (ardor or austerities), Svadhyaya (the study of self) and Isvara Pranidhan (dedication to the Lord).

    Sputnik: You lead one of the most popular Yoga centers in Delhi, which is taking ahead the teachings of your Guru and world-renowned Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar, tell us more about your work.

    A night view shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
    Enlightenment: Indian Delegation to Offer Yoga on Icy Slopes During Davos Summit
    Nivedita Joshi: I was fortunate to meet Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar, who was the disciple of Shri T. Krishnamacharya, who was the principal mentor of the then king of Mysore. Now, his daughter Dr. Geeta S. Iyengar, his son Prashant S. Iyengar and his granddaughter Abhijata are teaching and practicing Iyengar Yoga at Pune center. I run his biggest chapter of Delhi Iyengar Yoga Centre. 

    Sputnik: You were in the news a couple of years ago for having pioneered the teaching of Yoga for the blind. Please tell us more about it.

    Nivedita Joshi: Since the last 3 years, I am using Guruji B.K.S. Iyengar's teachings and his methodology to teach Yoga to visually impaired people and have written the first book of Yoga in Braille. This book was released internationally during the first International Yoga Day celebrations at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, by the director-general of UNESCO. This year, the Government of India felicitated me as the first person to write about Yoga in Braille.

    Sputnik: How has your experience been in working with expats in India?  

    Nivedita Joshi: The experience with foreign students is great as they are keen learners and devote time to learn as they are trying to understand the divine subject Yoga, which is the best gift from India to the universe.

    READ MORE: Indian Prime Minister Modi Performs Asanas Outdoor for Int'l Yoga Day (PHOTO)

    Sputnik: You also traveled to Russia with your mentor in the year 2009. How was the experience? 

    Nivedita Joshi: The trip with Guruji to Russia was great as I found Russians have minds like people of the West and hearts like those of Indians. If I'll get a chance to teach in Russia, I'll be very happy to share my knowledge with them.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    It's Time to Invest in the Inner Well-Being of Humans - Indian Yoga Guru
    'Shadow Man' Doing Yoga: Japanese Security System for Lonely Women
    First Women's Yoga Center Opens in Gaza
    Awww…What a Cuteness! These Sleeping Furry Ones Will Teach You Yoga
    Tags:
    physical activity, spirituality, Yoga, mental health, benefits, Yoga People, UNESCO, India, Russia, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse