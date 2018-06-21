Register
04:47 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik Greece

    US State-Funded Media Continues ‘Absurd’ Attacks on Russian State-Funded Media

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    310

    The US’ government-funded National Public Radio (NPR) resumed its crusade against Russian-funded media outlets Wednesday, airing a four minute report on RT and Sputnik News and continuing the bleating mantra that activists that appear on Russian media don’t have an agenda of their own but instead seek to fulfill that of the Kremlin.

    Award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to talk about the latest hit piece, entitled, "Conservatives and Liberals Both Take to RT."

    ​NPR's report attempted to highlight the bipartisan vulnerability to becoming Russian dupes by describing both conservative PAC CEO Ned Ryun's appearances on RT and continuing its line of attack on Anoa Changa, an African American progressive in Atlanta, Georgia, it began on April 18 with a report titled "Atlanta Activist Uses Russian-Backed Media to Spread Message."

    Changa immediately responded to with one of her own:"I Was Smeared By Public Radio for Being a Black Activist Trying to Get My Message Out."

    Following the second attack in the form of an NPR segment, Changa pointed out on Twitter Wednesday that it failed to address the "many issues" raised two months prior.

    Ryun, for his part, fell under the ire of NPR for telling RT that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into US President Donald Trump's alleged Russian collusion is "illegitimate" and a "farce." Of course, this view is held by many pundits appearing on mainstream American news shows like Fox, too.

    "Apparently, if you say exactly the same thing in other news outlets, or in my case, in my cartoons or in my syndicated columns, as you say on Sputnik or RT, then it becomes — because RT and Sputnik are financed by the Russian government — those become Russian propaganda, in the same way that if I say those things one the BBC, which is a British-financed government operation, it becomes English propaganda," Rall told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. And should one utter it on NPR "it becomes US government-financed propaganda," Rall pointed out.

    "It's absurd and actually kind of hilarious," Rall noted, emphasizing that "the problem is that NPR is taken very seriously by a lot of listeners." 

    NPR gave credence to the allegation that RT and Sputnik News are "propaganda" outlets by citing "a report from the CIA, NSA and FBI," Rall said. That report was from the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which oversees 16 US intelligence agencies.

    As ex-CIA officer Ray McGovern has pointed out while appearing on Sputnik Radio, these assessments are supposed to include a section for dissenting views, but the ODNI report did not, raising questions about the veracity of the report's conclusions.

    The 25-page report from January 6, 2017, was ostensibly an investigation into "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections," but devoted half of its pages to criticism of RT's TV shows that had long been off the air prior to the election. RT journalists' coverage of issues such as fracking, Occupy Wall Street, and surveillance in America were portrayed not as hard-hitting, adversarial journalism toward the most powerful, but instead as "state-run propaganda."

    "Who cares what the CIA, the NSA, and the FBI have to say. I mean these are institutions with a long history of illegality and lying," Rall said. "In fact, lying is part of their job description. It's what they do. So who knows anything that they say? Why would any news organization, much less an allegedly serious one like NPR, cite these institutions?"

    "I hate to quote a Trumpism, but this is fake news," Rall added.

    Related:

    Sputnik, RIA Novosti Ukraine Blocked in Ukraine According to New Sanctions List
    Sputnik to Provide 24/7 Newswire, Photo Coverage of Key SPIEF Events
    Sputnik Expelled From Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce: 'Anti-Russian Witch Hunt'
    Sputnik Falls Victim to Aggressive US Disinformation in Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse