US Can Only 'Gain Credibility by Leaving' UN OHCHR - Analysts

The US has finally left the UN Human Rights Council, after months of threatening to do so. Will this scupper the chance of world peace in our lifetime? Sputnik spoke with Vesselin Popovski Senior Academic at the United Nations University Institute and former diplomat and political commentator Annika H Rothestein for more insights on the issue.

Sputnik: Why has the US decided to quit and was it justified?

Vesselin Popovski: It’s better to be in the room when such issues are decided. Countries rotate in and out every 3 years and the original groups decide which stay so from time to time, certain countries that the US is not aligned with can become members of the UN human rights council and I don’t feel that there is anything wrong with this.

The UN is all inclusive and every country can be part of it and being in the council helps countries to think about their own human rights record. Generally, the point made by Nikki Haley, that the council is biased, is true, but on the other hand, let’s see who we are talking about.

© REUTERS / Toya Sarno Jordan 'Cesspool of Political Bias': US Exits United Nations Human Rights Council (VIDEO)

We are talking about Saudi Arabia and the US President has had a great visit there, North Korea, where Trump has done the same, so the person who has done favours for human rights abusers is the US President, not the human rights council.

Annika H Rothestein: I think it’s highly justified for the reason that it has become a sham and has been for quite some time. It consists of states that are some of the worst perpetrators of human rights abuses.

President Trump has decided to be a leader when it comes to these issues and part of this leadership sometimes entails leaving and not participating in mocking the issues it claims to stand for, so I think it was a great decision.

Sputnik: Will the decision reduce the US’s credibility in the West?

© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov US Exit From UN Human Rights Council Shows Double Standards Regarding Human Rights - Russian Foreign Ministry The most laughable thing is that the UN has credibility at this point and the US can only gain credibility by leaving. I don’t understand what the council does at this point, considering the member states.

It’s like having a jury that consists of rapists and murders coming up with a verdict on their own trial. It’s become this absurdity and I feel that if you really want to take a stand for human rights, then the only right thing to do is to leave the council.

Sputnik: Does the UN have an anti-Israel bias?

Annika H Rothestein: I think so and it’s obvious if you look at the history of their vote. It is however an oversimplification to suggest that the US left to be on the side of Israel, I would say that the US left to be on the side of human rights.

Israel has learnt to live with this, and the US’s decision is not a friendly pat on the back to Israel by any means. Nikki Haley said it really well when she stated that it has become an exercise in hypocrisy and has stripped the council of the fake legitimacy that it once had.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.