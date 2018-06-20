Register
21:57 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Left to right: Bell tower of Ivan the Great, building of Senate in Moscow's Kremlin

    Russia Trip: US Senators Testing the Waters Before Potential Trump-Putin Meeting

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103

    US lawmakers are reportedly about to test the waters in Russia while seeking ways to "have a better relationship" with Moscow. However, what could really bring hope for a new détente is a potential Trump-Putin summit in Europe in early July, scholars told Sputnik.

    A group of US senators is reportedly going to visit Russia ahead of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in Vienna, Austria, in early July.

    While the forthcoming visit of the American lawmakers is unlikely to translate into a breakthrough in relations between the two countries, it is important nevertheless, Alexei Arbatov, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Center for Global Security, told Sputnik.

    "If Russia and the United States do not want to completely part company and then suddenly find themselves in a state of nuclear war, any contacts are welcome," Arbatov said.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Russian Embassy in Washington: US Senators' Visit to Moscow Could Benefit US-Russia Ties
    He recalled that previously, Moscow and Washington had maintained a wide range of contacts, including inter-parliamentary, government, business, defense and security, let alone regular top-level negotiations. All these activities have recently been brought to naught, the scholar highlighted.

    Alexander Orlov, former Russian diplomat and director of the Institute of International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), echoes Arbatov: He believes that "contacts are better than a war of words."

    "In my opinion, this is an attempt by a certain part of the US establishment to find some ways to establish relations with Russia. Inter-parliamentary ties between the USSR and the United States were preserved even during the Cold War, now they are completely frozen, and it is very important to restore them," Orlov emphasized.

    On June 15, The Washington Post reported that US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman was arranging for a delegation of Republican senators, namely, Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana and John Hoeven of North Dakota, to visit Moscow. It added that Huntsman "is among the few Trump officials who have actively supported engagement with Russia."

    Having confirmed his interest in the upcoming visit, Kennedy told the media outlet that the visit could help understand how Washington can "have a better relationship with Russia."

    Banderas de EEUU y Rusia
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    State Department: US Would Prefer to Have Stronger Ties With Russia
    He added that the lawmakers would "try to figure out what Russia is thinking. . . what their attitude is [and] to what extent Mr. Putin really speaks for the average Russian."

    For its part, The New York Daily News specified that Shelby, Kennedy and Hoeven are "on neither the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee or on the Senate Intelligence Committee that issued a report last month saying Russia tried to influence the 2016 election."

    Responding to Sputnik's request, the US Embassy in Russia confirmed the upcoming event and expressed hope that the establishment of an inter-parliamentary dialogue "will serve to the development of Russian-American ties and positively affect the entire complex of our relations."

    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Putin Expects Trump to Fulfill Pre-Election Promise, Improve Ties With Russia
    Previously, in December 2017, two Republican Senators Ron Johnson and John Barrasso scrapped their trip to Russia after Moscow denied a visa to their Democratic counterpart, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, an ardent proponent of anti-Russian sanctions. As US rejected to grant visa "on a reciprocal basis" to any of the Russians who were under United States sanctions, Shaheen could not join her GOP colleagues, who subsequently decided to cancel the visit.

    Meanwhile, The Washington Post also dropped the hint that Donald Trump may meet Vladimir Putin while in Europe for a NATO summit this July.

    On June 19, Reuters specified that the Austrian capital, Vienna, is under consideration as the site of an expected summit, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. The media outlet added that the meeting could take place before a July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels.

    According to Arbatov, the potential Trump-Putin meeting may bring hope for a new thaw and new détente between the countries, "especially if it leads to the signing of some important treaty: For example, on the next stage in the reduction of strategic weapons or on maintaining the agreement on medium-range missiles."

    Following US President George W. Bush's decision to pull out of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty on December 13, 2001, the two countries remain at odds on a range of issues concerning medium-range missiles, strategic weapons and the deployment of the US missile defense shield in Europe in close proximity to Russia's borders.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    State Department: US Would Prefer to Have Stronger Ties With Russia
    Russia's Manufacturer of Customer Service Robots Entering US Market - Company
    Ex-Congressman: US Didn't Defeat Terrorists in Syria – Russia and Assad Did
    Russian Embassy in US: Senators' Visit to Moscow Could Benefit US-Russia Ties
    Russia to Deliver US New Rocket Engines As Trump Creates Space Force
    Tags:
    thaw, detente, Democrats, Republicans, talks, Cold War, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Brussels, Vienna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse