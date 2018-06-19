Register
22:01 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants waits to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone harbour, Italy, after being rescued by Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017

    New Measures Won't Be Effective as 'There's No Common European Policy' - Prof.

    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini/File photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to support Italy in tackling the issue of mass migration. During her meeting with Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte in Berlin on Monday, she said that Germany wants to support Italy's desire for solidarity. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Roberto D'Alimonte, a professor at Rome's Luiss University.

    Sputnik: In your view, will Italy's new government be able to make some significant changes to migration policy that perhaps will see refugees filing for asylum in the first EU country that they enter?

    Roberto D'Alimonte: What I see is that this government is determined to put the issue on the EU agenda. I think somehow it will be made. I am not sure how much progress will be made, the issue is a very complicated one, but certainly this government is putting a lot of pressure on the European institutions. It seems that Germany at least is listening, and also France, to some extent. So, we'll see. There is going to be a European Council [meeting] very important in the end of this month, and we'll see what comes out of that.

    Sputnik: It is thought that because of its geographical location, Italy has really taken a huge brunt of the migration problem on. I know that they now are trying to ban NGO ships and they are going to bring their own coast guard in closer to the coast. Do you think that this will be effective and really reducing the number of migrants who are able to reach Italy? Will it, perhaps, also cost more human lives?

    Roberto D'Alimonte: It would not be effective and it will cost more human lives. It would not be effective because, I express my opinion, because the real issue is to prevent these refugees to leave, to get on these boats. You have to prevent it. Once they are out there in the Mediterranean, the issue cannot be resolved in a satisfactory way.

    READ MORE: Germany's Merkel Pledges to Support Italy on Migration Issue Amid Pressure

    You see, the problem is not just the numbers; because the numbers of the refugees are not that great yet. The real issue is that the Italian people, the Italian voters. They don't see an end to this phenomenon. The real issue is because there is not a policy, there is no common European policy, this "invasion," it seems is going to last forever. Because there are millions of Africans are out there, who want to come to Europe for a better life. Basically, Italian shores are the ones that are the closest and the easiest to arrive at. So, it's the perception of the lack of a solution looking into the continuation of this "invasion" that it is the real issue. It is a political problem.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    German Interior Minister to Deliver Ultimatum on Migration to Merkel - Reports
    Greek PM: Merkel Risked Her "Political Capital" Managing Migration Crisis
    Tags:
    migration crisis, Italy, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse