Analyst Explains Why EU, Canada and NATO Teaming Up Against Trump

A serious breakup between the US and Canada is unlikely, Canadian journalist and political consultant John Bosnitch told Sputnik, explaining the Trump-Trudeau row and the US president's fight against left-wing globalist clique ruling in Europe and NATO.

Although the recent G7 summit that took place on June 8-9 in La Malbaie, Canada, has not marked "a divorce" between the US and its allies, it was by no means a minor "family quarrel" as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called it, says John Bosnitch, a Canadian journalist and political consultant.

"The summit was one more step away from the centralization of all power and spending in Washington DC," Bosnitch told Sputnik. "Trump is gradually, but continuously making the US economy his top priority as he tries to bring down the longstanding structures binding the US budget to overseas NATO defenses and requiring him to let other countries sell their goods to Americans at lower prices than Americans can make such products for themselves."

According to the political consultant, Trump has nothing against Europe or Europeans: Trump sees the EU as "a fake construct designed to integrate NATO with public governance across the European continent in a loose copy of the military-industrial complex of the United States."

Commenting on the recent G7 summit and a Trump-driven "tariff war" with the EU, the journalist explained that the US president "represented the leading anti-globalist influence in the club of the G7."

"He campaigned on reducing the amount that American taxpayers have to pay to support the global reach of the US empire, most of which is spent on military hardware," Bosnitch pointed out.

The consultant explained that US import tariffs are "a correction of the subsidies that rich America gave to its allies as a payment for being allowed to lead their globalist empire and being allowed to take most of the financial profits from that empire."

"The fact that Trump wants to force these same allies to pay their fair share does not mean he wants to destroy the empire, but that he wants to make it more of a federation in which all participants have to share the costs rather than the US bearing a higher proportion than the others," Bosnitch elaborated.

In March 2018 Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25-percent tariffs on imported steel and 10-percent tariffs on aluminum. The measure came into force on June 1, prompting a wave of criticism from Washington's longstanding partners.

No Likelihood of Fundamental Economic Break Between the US and Canada

The G7 summit indicated a deep rift between Washington and Ottawa. Having called Trump's approach "insulting" Trudeau proposed countermeasures which are due to enter into force on July 1.

According to the Canadian government website, Ottawa is going to introduce tariffs "against up to C$16.6 [$12.59] billion in imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the US, representing the value of 2017 Canadian exports affected by the US measures."

However, according to the Canadian journalist "there is no likelihood of a fundamental economic break between Canada and the US."

He explained that the majority of the Canadian economy is currently "under direct US control." In addition, the Canadian self-appointed elite still recognizes the US president as "their boss," although they continue to pay "lip-service to Trudeau by defending him in the globalist-oriented Canadian media."

The Canadian establishment does not regard it as reasonable to sever ties with the US right now: They still "hope to get a fellow globalist like Hillary Clinton elected in Washington next time around," Bosnitch said.

"Trump Exhibits Genuine Personal Dislike for Trudeau"

At the same time the political consultant noted that "Trump exhibits genuine personal dislike for Trudeau, who became the prime minister of Canada primarily for the reason that he bears the name of his famous late father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau."

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 июня 2018 г.

​Pierre Elliott Trudeau was a liberal Canadian statesman and the third longest-serving prime minister in Canadian history (1968-1979 and 1980-1984).

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 июня 2018 г.

​"Trudeau, like George W. Bush, represents the peak of the globalist 'insider' power structure: a family compact of blood relatives controlling cliques of rich insiders within each of their respective countries and uniting their ruling cliques to dominate the world in a manner that serves them, but not the people," Bosnitch said.

"NATO's Future Depends on Removing Trump"

However, despite the controversy simmering within G7, NATO General Secretary Stoltenberg refuted the assumption that Trump's "tariff war" could drive a wedge between NATO allies: "We have disagreements between NATO allies but we stand together in NATO when it comes to the core task of NATO… to protect each other," Stoltenberg said.

"Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is strong despite any G7 issues shows that NATO is the dominant body among the two groups and that through NATO, any G7 problems can be resolved via top-down commands," Bosnitch opined, adding that "NATO's future depends on removing Trump or at least restricting him to only one term in office."

According to the Canadian journalist, "basically, the NATO government-within-a-government is the core of the Western power structure beyond US borders and multi-generational family-based hereditary leaders like Stoltenberg trust that the elitist system will easily recover after the historic anomaly of a short four years of anti-globalist Trump rule in Washington DC."

Meanwhile, Trump continues to pressure the alliance's members into complying with the NATO 2-percent rule. Recently, he subjected Washington's EU allies to harsh criticism, singling out Germany for not paying its fair share.

….And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

Trump: Samson Shattering the Pillars of Established World Order

Explaining the falling out between the US president and his European allies, the Canadian political consultant noted that President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "represent a socially-left-leaning clique of globalists who are opposed by the developing alliance among the primarily nation-focused leaders like Trump, [leader of France's National Rally] Marine Le Pen and England's [MEP] Nigel Farage."

Referring to Juncker, Macron and Merkel's speculation regarding the creation of a so-called European army, Bosnitch highlighted that they "certainly do not want to split from Trump nor to form their own army in Europe": In fact that would be a first step in the direction that both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are leading them toward — more locally focused politics.

"Thus they would be fulfilling the wishes of the very people they criticize most if they were to break from NATO," the journalist stressed. "In fact, they are in a most difficult position ever since their fellow globalist Hillary Clinton lost to Trump… their globalist headquarters in Washington has been 'captured' by an anti-globalist who wants them to all go away and mind their own business(es)."

For his part, Donald Trump wants to "localize politics to the 'my-people-first' level around the globe in order to disempower the self-propagating globalist 'elite'," the consultant outlined.

According to Bosnitch, "Trump appears to see himself as a kind of a Samson, willing to pull down the globalist columns of support right around him rather than see a continuation of rule by the globalist ruling clique(s) he so adamantly opposes."

