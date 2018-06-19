Register
16:53 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump steps away after the family photo at the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Canada, June 8, 2018.

    Analyst Explains Why EU, Canada and NATO Teaming Up Against Trump

    © AFP 2018 / IAN LANGSTON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    120

    A serious breakup between the US and Canada is unlikely, Canadian journalist and political consultant John Bosnitch told Sputnik, explaining the Trump-Trudeau row and the US president's fight against left-wing globalist clique ruling in Europe and NATO.

    Although the recent G7 summit that took place on June 8-9 in La Malbaie, Canada, has not marked "a divorce" between the US and its allies, it was by no means a minor "family quarrel" as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called it, says John Bosnitch, a Canadian journalist and political consultant.

    "The summit was one more step away from the centralization of all power and spending in Washington DC," Bosnitch told Sputnik. "Trump is gradually, but continuously making the US economy his top priority as he tries to bring down the longstanding structures binding the US budget to overseas NATO defenses and requiring him to let other countries sell their goods to Americans at lower prices than Americans can make such products for themselves."

    READ MORE: G6+1: Rift Between Trump and His EU Allies, Canada Steadily Deepening

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    'Wouldn’t It Be Better If They Were Here': Trump Says G7 Leaders Spent 25% of Summit Talking About Russia
    According to the political consultant, Trump has nothing against Europe or Europeans: Trump sees the EU as "a fake construct designed to integrate NATO with public governance across the European continent in a loose copy of the military-industrial complex of the United States."

    Commenting on the recent G7 summit and a Trump-driven "tariff war" with the EU, the journalist explained that the US president "represented the leading anti-globalist influence in the club of the G7."

    "He campaigned on reducing the amount that American taxpayers have to pay to support the global reach of the US empire, most of which is spent on military hardware," Bosnitch pointed out.

    The consultant explained that US import tariffs are "a correction of the subsidies that rich America gave to its allies as a payment for being allowed to lead their globalist empire and being allowed to take most of the financial profits from that empire."

    "The fact that Trump wants to force these same allies to pay their fair share does not mean he wants to destroy the empire, but that he wants to make it more of a federation in which all participants have to share the costs rather than the US bearing a higher proportion than the others," Bosnitch elaborated.

    READ MORE: US Official Says Canadian PM 'Stabbed Us in Back' by Remarks at G7 Summit

    In March 2018 Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25-percent tariffs on imported steel and 10-percent tariffs on aluminum. The measure came into force on June 1, prompting a wave of criticism from Washington's longstanding partners.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018

    No Likelihood of Fundamental Economic Break Between the US and Canada

    The G7 summit indicated a deep rift between Washington and Ottawa. Having called Trump's approach "insulting" Trudeau proposed countermeasures which are due to enter into force on July 1.

    According to the Canadian government website, Ottawa is going to introduce tariffs "against up to C$16.6 [$12.59] billion in imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the US, representing the value of 2017 Canadian exports affected by the US measures."

    Alberta's Athabasca river running through the oil sands
    © AP Photo / Eamon Mac Mahon
    'Need, Not Want': Canada's Cash-Strapped Oil Companies Moving Rigs to US
    However, according to the Canadian journalist "there is no likelihood of a fundamental economic break between Canada and the US."

    He explained that the majority of the Canadian economy is currently "under direct US control." In addition, the Canadian self-appointed elite still recognizes the US president as "their boss," although they continue to pay "lip-service to Trudeau by defending him in the globalist-oriented Canadian media."

    The Canadian establishment does not regard it as reasonable to sever ties with the US right now: They still "hope to get a fellow globalist like Hillary Clinton elected in Washington next time around," Bosnitch said.

    READ MORE: 'Canada Remembers': Twitter Roasts Trump for Calling Reported G7 Row 'Fake News'

    "Trump Exhibits Genuine Personal Dislike for Trudeau"

    At the same time the political consultant noted that "Trump exhibits genuine personal dislike for Trudeau, who became the prime minister of Canada primarily for the reason that he bears the name of his famous late father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau."

    ​Pierre Elliott Trudeau was a liberal Canadian statesman and the third longest-serving prime minister in Canadian history (1968-1979 and 1980-1984).

    ​"Trudeau, like George W. Bush, represents the peak of the globalist 'insider' power structure: a family compact of blood relatives controlling cliques of rich insiders within each of their respective countries and uniting their ruling cliques to dominate the world in a manner that serves them, but not the people," Bosnitch said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2017.

    "NATO's Future Depends on Removing Trump"

    However, despite the controversy simmering within G7, NATO General Secretary Stoltenberg refuted the assumption that Trump's "tariff war" could drive a wedge between NATO allies: "We have disagreements between NATO allies but we stand together in NATO when it comes to the core task of NATO… to protect each other," Stoltenberg said.

    "Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is strong despite any G7 issues shows that NATO is the dominant body among the two groups and that through NATO, any G7 problems can be resolved via top-down commands," Bosnitch opined, adding that "NATO's future depends on removing Trump or at least restricting him to only one term in office."

    According to the Canadian journalist, "basically, the NATO government-within-a-government is the core of the Western power structure beyond US borders and multi-generational family-based hereditary leaders like Stoltenberg trust that the elitist system will easily recover after the historic anomaly of a short four years of anti-globalist Trump rule in Washington DC."

    Meanwhile, Trump continues to pressure the alliance's members into complying with the NATO 2-percent rule. Recently, he subjected Washington's EU allies to harsh criticism, singling out Germany for not paying its fair share.

    Trump: Samson Shattering the Pillars of Established World Order

    Explaining the falling out between the US president and his European allies, the Canadian political consultant noted that President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "represent a socially-left-leaning clique of globalists who are opposed by the developing alliance among the primarily nation-focused leaders like Trump, [leader of France's National Rally] Marine Le Pen and England's [MEP] Nigel Farage."

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Analyst Explains Why Time is Running Out for Soros
    Referring to Juncker, Macron and Merkel's speculation regarding the creation of a so-called European army, Bosnitch highlighted that they "certainly do not want to split from Trump nor to form their own army in Europe": In fact that would be a first step in the direction that both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are leading them toward — more locally focused politics.

    "Thus they would be fulfilling the wishes of the very people they criticize most if they were to break from NATO," the journalist stressed. "In fact, they are in a most difficult position ever since their fellow globalist Hillary Clinton lost to Trump… their globalist headquarters in Washington has been 'captured' by an anti-globalist who wants them to all go away and mind their own business(es)."

    For his part, Donald Trump wants to "localize politics to the 'my-people-first' level around the globe in order to disempower the self-propagating globalist 'elite'," the consultant outlined.

    According to Bosnitch, "Trump appears to see himself as a kind of a Samson, willing to pull down the globalist columns of support right around him rather than see a continuation of rule by the globalist ruling clique(s) he so adamantly opposes."

    The views and opinions expressed by John Bosnitch and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Not 'Same Model of Civilization': France Slams Trump's Immigration Policy
    Trump's Approval Rating Hits Record High - Poll
    Beijing Vows Response as Trump Pledges New $200Bln in Tariffs on Chinese Goods
    Russia to Deliver US New Rocket Engines As Trump Creates Space Force
    Fmr White House Adviser Outlines 2 Ways Trump Trade Tiffs May Impact Oil Prices
    Trump Policy Separating Illegal Alien Children, Parents Violates Laws - Pelosi
    Trump Establishes Space Force as Sixth Branch of US Armed Forces
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, anti-globalism, protectionism, globalism, trade war, G7 summit 2018, NATO, G7, European Union, Jens Stoltenberg, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse