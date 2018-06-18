Register
23:49 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.

    Fmr White House Adviser Outlines 2 Ways Trump Trade Tiffs May Impact Oil Prices

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Investors are concerned that the escalating trade spat between the US and China may hit oil prices, with US crude oil prices already dropping nearly 5%. Speaking to Sputnik, economist and former White House economic adviser Phil Levy outlined what's next for oil markets and the global economy.

    Sputnik: What is this going to do to oil prices? Do you think we're going to see a serious answer by the oil industry to China's response to the US measures?

    Phil Levy: There's two ways that you could have effects on oil prices. One is a direct effect, where experts are blocked, and the other is indirect, where if you get let's say a global economic slowdown, that would usually push oil prices [down].

    I would worry more about the second than the first. While oil and energy flows are not totally interchangeable – you have different types of crude and different types of processing, there's a fair bit of substitutability possible. If China doesn't buy from the United States, they can buy from somebody else. And if the United States doesn't sell to China it can sell to somebody else. So I think it's much more that second effect of a global slowdown that's worrisome.

    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform is seen in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans, La.
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer, file
    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform is seen in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans, La.

    Sputnik: There's also this interesting possible scenario where the Chinese could replace part of the US oil they purchase with Iranian oil. What kind of reaction do you think we can expect from Donald Trump if that happens?

    Cargo Piles up at Port of Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    Trump's Base Ready to Risk Recession for US to Win Global Leverage – Trade Lawyer
    Phil Levy: I doubt that he'd be pleased. But this actually starts to highlight something we saw with the G7 meetings, which is that there is a strong interconnection between commercial policy and foreign policy. 

    This is exactly the kind of spillover that one might get. The administration has been trying to rally people to deal with the situation in Iran, and this is not going to help their cause.

    Sputnik: What is this going to do to oil prices? Because we saw a reaction by the oil markets when Trump decided to pull out of the JCPOA, and there was fear that something would happen with sales of Iranian oil — there was quite a reaction by the markets. What do you think that a Chinese bid to buy more Iranian oil would do to the markets?

    Phil Levy: My expectation is that if the markets had placed a reasonable probability that Iran might be excluded, and then the Chinese move makes it more likely that Iranian oil is part of the global supply, that would push prices down; you would see an increase in aggregate oil supply globally relative to what countries and market players had been expecting beforehand. So there would probably downward pressure on prices.

    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)

    Sputnik: Do you think we are going to see an about-face? Of course, Donald Trump is very, very difficult to predict, but do you think that we will see enough pressure exerted on him from his own peers, from his fellow Republicans and from his own administration? 

    Phil Levy: I doubt you'll see a lot of pressure from within his administration, since many of the strongest trade advocates have departed and he's elevated people who are more skeptical of trade. I think from within the party you've seen this pressure all the way along, where leading members of Congress have tried to press the president on the importance of trade for the United States. That argument does not seem to have one the day with him. 

    Global economy
    CC0
    Scotiabank Has Gloomy Outlook for Canada, Mexico Amid Growing US Protectionism
    Then the question is, will they take bolder moves such as legislation? We're seeing moves from that direction. You've seen some on China with things like the ZTE telecommunications question, and there's been a move to do things on national security tariffs more generally. That hasn't yet crossed the threshold into an actual move that constrains the president, but there seems to be increased interest, and I would expect that to grow as the problems grow.

    President Donald Trump speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington.

    Sputnik: What do you think the Chinese are going to do?

    Phil Levy: I think what we've seen that both for the Chinese response and also the European response, the norm now is to go after industries where you can inflict maximum political pain. We had seen an earlier move against US agricultural exports on things like sorghum, soybeans in many of these Red states in the middle of the country…[where] supporters of President Trump…will really feel this. 

    But I think the noteworthy thing about the way that China has responded is that they've tried to be very transparent that they do not want a trade war, that they are happy to engage in negotiations. They sent a top figure, Liu He, to Washington to do those negotiations. Those have not worked out as well as I'm sure they hoped. But they have then said that they would retaliate, where the retaliation is very precisely matched in magnitude to what the US has done.

    Phil Levy is a senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a former economic adviser for the Bush administration. The views expressed by Dr. Levy are those of the expert, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Base Ready to Risk Recession for US to Win Global Leverage – Trade Lawyer
    30 Year Old Video Explains Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Trade Wars
    Art of the Trade Deal: Key Facts on Trump's Spats With Neighbors, Europe & China
    Ex-EU Adviser: Trump-China Trade War Likely to Hurt Most US Economic Sectors
    Tags:
    energy, oil, oil price, trade, Donald Trump, Iran, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse