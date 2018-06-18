Register
20:23 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Robert Atangana with Angela Merkel

    Black CDU Politician on Dark Side of Germany: 'Society Like Another Universe'

    © Photo : Robert Atangana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Cameroon-born politician and author Robert Atangana has written an account on the unprecedented demographic challenges facing Germany and its division "between partisans of globalization or multi-culti and ethno-centrists."

    The book, titled "Without Plastic Surgery," features an "unapologetic, uncensored, unfiltered" autobiographical account of the hidden racism and other problems Atangana faced after arriving in Germany as a student from Cameroon, and what motivated him to establish a cultural connection between his native Africa and his newfound homeland.

    Speaking to Sputnik Deutschland, the CDU politician said that the events rocking Germany today on the subject of immigration motivated him to write his book.

    "Politicians and the media talk a lot about migration, integration and assimilation. They constantly discuss things in terms of figures and quotas. But there are not enough opinions out there of the people whom all this directly concerns. I've decided to reflect on paper the lives of the people hiding behind the figures," Atangana explained.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, during the first day of the budget 2018 debate at the parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber
    Germany's Merkel Accepts 2-Week Ultimatum From CSU Amid Migrant Row - Reports
    Interested in art and visual communication from a young age, Atangana came to Germany in 2001 with the help of the Goethe-Institut, a non-profit cultural association that operates around the world and promotes international cultural exchanges. Quickly learning German and interested in politics, the young man joined the student wing of the Christian Democratic Union Party at the Kassel School of Art.

    "I had a lot of friends at university," the author recalled. However, over time, he admitted, he began to be gain an awareness of Germany's hidden problems, including racism. "This was the dark side of things," he said.

    "Society was like another universe," Atangana explained. "University is more 'internationalized' than German society. At university you communicate with teachers and students from around the world. But in society, you find yourself in a space where families have lived together with one another for generations, and sometimes have trouble accepting outsiders."'

    Elected in Kassel as a "builder of bridges between cultures," Atangana became deputy chairman of the CDU in the Kassel district of Kirchditmold and, in 2010, became a member of the CDU federal conference of mandate holders with an immigrant background. There, he said, he was able to come to an understanding of the kinds of problems faced generally by immigrants.

    The cover and back of the Without Plastic Surgery, Atangana's account of his experiences in Germany.
    © Photo : Robert Atangana
    The cover and back of the Without Plastic Surgery, Atangana's account of his experiences in Germany.

    Atangana himself ran into problems, including legal problems which left him "disenchanted" with the legal system, which he says is not truly neutral to foreigners. "As an immigrant, it seemed to me that justice and neutrality did not play any role for the court." In the end, Atangana appealed to the courts to "consider us, migrants, as human beings," and even wrote a letter to the German president.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    About 78,000 People Apply for German Asylum in First 5 Months of 2018 - Reports
    In 2015, Atangana returned to Africa, engaging in the implementation of various social projects in Namibia and Botswana. Some of these projects were funded by the German Federal Foreign Office. In Botswana, Atangana founded a German cultural center and helped to open the only German-language library in the country.

    In Windhoek, Namibia, the official has helped organize the Days of African Children's Cinema, organized with the help of city authorities, the Goethe Institut and several partners from Kassel.

    Atangana says he intends to put more focus on his work as an author and is searching for a German publisher. His book "Without Plastic Surgery" has been published in South Africa, but a German-language version is still in progress.

    Related:

    Germany's Merkel Accepts 2-Week Ultimatum From CSU Amid Migrant Row - Reports
    Bavaria's 'Tough Dog' Reportedly Set to Lead Germany’s Federal Refugee Agency
    US Wise Example: Le Pen Invites French Gov't to Slap Duties on Germany's Exports
    Germany Scraps Plans to Send High Speed Trains to the UK by 2020
    Tags:
    life experience, life story, problems, racism, migrants, immigration, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Robert Atangana, Germany, Africa, Cameroon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse