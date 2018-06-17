Register
20:27 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    This photo taken on April 12, 2016 shows trucks transporting containers at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province

    Beijing Has Not Yet Deployed 'King Card' in Trade Spat With US – China Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, with the measures set to go into effect next month. The move prompted an immediate proportional response from Beijing. Speaking to Sputnik, China-US relations expert Yun Sun explained what would have to take place for China and the US to become mired in a trade war.

    Sputnik: Are you at all surprised by the US plan to introduce new tariffs against China?

    Yun Sun: I think the only surprising element here is that some people actually find it surprising.

    We know that this trade negotiation between Beijing and Washington has come back and forth with a couple of rounds. So I think the timing is a little bit curious, because the announcement came literally two days after the Singapore summit, which was regarded as a success, at least by the Trump administration. It's curious how the United States sees China playing a role in this relationship with North Korea, and how this relationship can be leveraged either for or against the trade dispute.

    I think the Chinese keep thinking that because last year President Trump promised us that if we help the United States on North Korea, then the trade deal we're going to get is going to be much better. But now it seems that the US is making progress on the issue of North Korean denuclearization, and the trade deal that China is getting is so much worse. So from the Chinese perspective, there are a lot of grievances and a lot of complaints.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    Sputnik: What's your feeling generally? Is there a disproportionate balance on trade in favor of China stemming from previous administrations? Is President Trump just doing something that's common sense from a business perspective and to the benefit of the US economy?

    Yun Sun: That has been President Trump's argument – that the United States is not afraid of fighting a trade war because it has been running such a large deficit that if there is going to be a trade war, the country with a surplus vis-à-vis the United States is going to lose more…

    That's his logic, although economists have pointed out that this logic is flawed. I think at this point we know that it's the style of President Trump, and trade is a priority issue.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Beijing. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    New US-China Trade Spat 'Comes on Heels of a Lot of Paranoia About Beijing' - Prof
    Between the US and China, the previous assumption that people had been holding was that nobody wants a trade war because it would be a lose-lose situation and hurt China and the United States, and that the escalation of retaliation would hurt industries on both sides of the Pacific. 

    But now I think people are less optimistic about this judgement, because the US and China have had previous rounds of negotiations, and [issues] were resolved in those previous rounds. Now it appears, at least to the Chinese, that President Trump has had no problem revoking whatever his prior commitments, or whatever prior concessions or compromises were reached in the previous negotiations. That then raises the question of whether the US was really negotiating with good faith in this trade issue.

    Based on what the Chinese government announced yesterday, if the US is insisting on imposing this special tariff on Chinese imports, then other results from previous negotiations are going to be revoked by the Chinese as well. [The message is] 'don't expect China to implement the agreements that were previously reached either'.

    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Sputnik: Do you think this is now going to get out of control, with regard to tit-for-tat tariffs being positions against each other's products and deteriorate into a lose-lose situation?

    Yun Sun: At this point, if the current momentum keeps going forward, we are going to see some small clashes to begin with. Both sides are determined to show the other side that they're in this for real, that they're determined to correct the policies that correct their interests.

    I think after the past several rounds of negotiations, Chinese patience, or Chinese goodwill is also exhausted. So I would not be surprised if there are indeed clashes between the US and China in terms of trade, meaning that both sides impose tariffs and countermeasures and retaliations against each other to begin with.

    Chinese dragon
    CC BY 2.0 / bobistraveling / Dragon NC Chinese Lantern Festival Cary NC 6202-001
    Century of the Dragon: Key Difference in How US, China Project Economic Power
    But whether the two sides will escalate this retaliatory cycle against each other – that depends on how the senior leaders in both countries perceive each other's intentions and interact with each other.

    Some Chinese [observers] have pointed out that Beijing has not dispatched its 'king card', Wang Qishan, who in the past has had years of experience negotiating with the Americans. They've pointed out that Wang Qishan has not been dispatched to resolve this issue, and that this would be almost a last resort in terms of negotiations, if it comes to that.

    So there is still some room for maneuver; if you read the US PR statement carefully, you will notice it also says that the special tariffs will not be collected until July 6. That's almost three weeks [from now]. So I think the American side is also leaving some room for maneuver for China to make concessions. Whether China will make concessions is the question.

    Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan reads a document during the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan reads a document during the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018

    Sputnik: From your perspective, your experience from interacting with people in Washington, how is the China trade issue going to affect the mid-term elections? Is President Trump strengthening his position, or is it going to be one of those mid-term elections where the president loses face and control of Congress?

    Yun Sun: If you look at Trump's approval rating domestically, it is pretty strong. If you look at his tax cut policy and his enhanced support of the defense industry, I would say that the domestic support for Trump's economic policy is positive.

    If you look at how the stock market in New York responded to this announcement of a special tariff against Chinese imports, the stock market did not really respond. There was a slight drop of eighty-something points, which is less than 0.05% of the Dow Jones. So I would say that this trade war with China seems to have exhausted the excitement or the reaction of the market, and I don't think an active response is really there.

    Yun Sun is the co-director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, DC, and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution. The views expressed by Yun are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Century of the Dragon: Key Difference in How US, China Project Economic Power
    US-China Trade Spat 'Comes on Heels of a Lot of Paranoia About Beijing' - Prof
    China's Tariffs on E-Cars, Whiskey, Soya Designed to Penalize US 'Provocateur'
    Art of the Trade Deal: Key Facts on Trump's Spats With Neighbors, Europe & China
    Rescue Chopper Crash in China Kills All 3 Crew Members on Board - Reports
    Tags:
    trade dispute, negotiations, trade, Wang Qishan, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse