Register
22:15 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Beijing. (File)

    US-China Trade Spat 'Comes on Heels of a Lot of Paranoia About Beijing' - Prof

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    President Trump has announced 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting an immediate proportional response from Beijing. The measures follow several rounds of trade talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute. Speaking to Sputnik, US-China relations specialist Ann Lee explained the behind-the-scenes battle going on in Washington.

    Sputnik: Are you at all surprised by introduction of the new tariffs?

    Ann Lee: I don't think we should be surprised. I think that ever since Trump entered office, he's been flip-flopping on policies left and right. This is to be expected. A lot of people have speculated that this is just a negotiating tactic.

    I also think another thing that might be operating in the background is just the debate within the administration given that there are some folks who are extremely hawkish against China, and others who are more level-headed. I think that there's deal-making going on between those two factions as to what they are willing to sign onto and what the overall policy should be. I think that is the cause for the schizophrenia that's going on.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    Art of the Trade Deal: Key Facts on Trump's Spats With Neighbors, Europe & China
    The establishment thought that they were going to follow a specific agenda. So were the [US's] allies. Now they've had to sort of recalculate how they're going to achieve their goals. This is coming at the heels of a lot of paranoia about China's rise, Beijing's Made in China 2025 agenda, and enormous debate in Washington as to what is the best way to put a halt to the progression there, and the best way to maintain US superiority in the security and economic realm.

    So there is a lack of agreement on the specific strategy, and therefore it comes across as a lot of disjointed statements [to the effect of] 'we're going to negotiate', 'no, we're going to slap on tariffs'.

    Sputnik: Do you think a trade war is now going to explode? Or is the potential there to calm things down?

    Ann Lee: I think that the hawks really want to escalate things, because they know that the more chaos they create, the harder it is for China to achieve its goals. But if they do that it will cause a lot of harm to the US economy as well, and there are plenty of industries with lobbyists in Washington trying to stop that from happening. 

    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    China's Tariffs on E-Cars, Whiskey, Soya Designed to Penalize US 'Provocateur'
    That's why I'm saying that there's basically an internal debate going on, which is why it seems to go in fits and starts, and every time there seems to be a negotiated agreement with China, they turn around and change everything and make a lot of parties very unhappy.

    It really boils down to which industries have the biggest voice and the most power in the administration that's going to win the day.

    Ann Lee is adjunct professor of economics and finance at New York University, and author of the award-winning international bestseller What the US Can Learn From China. The views expressed by Ms. Lee are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-EU Adviser: Trump-China Trade War Likely to Hurt Most US Economic Sectors
    EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Against US Amid Trade Row - Reports
    India, US Agree to Hold Senior Level Talks to Eliminate Trade Irritants
    Scholar on US-Canada Relations: 'There’s the Possibility of a Trade War'
    Art of the Trade Deal: Key Facts on Trump's Spats With Neighbors, Europe & China
    Angela Merkel Switches to "Bad Cop" Mode With Trump Amid Trade Row
    Canadians Launch Viral #BoycottUSA Campaign Amid Trump-Trudeau Trade Spat
    Tags:
    tariffs, negotiations, flip-flop, hawks, trade, Trump administration, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Russian national team before the World Cup group stage match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse