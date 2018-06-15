Analyst on Macedonia, Greece Dispute: 'Indisputable Dogma of Both Countries'

Following the agreement to accept the new name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia earlier this week, it seems that further complications could arise in the Balkans. Many within Greece are still opposed to the decision and critics of the EU argue that Macedonia will now be free to join the bloc which could cause divisions within Europe.

Sputnik discussed the issue with Greek Journalist and political commentator Paschos Mandravelis.

Sputnik: Is Alexis Tsipras likely to be ousted from office and has he been a success or failure as a politician?

Paschos Mandrvelis: He was a failure in economics but I believe that this agreement with Macedonia was a success because this dispute had been going on for around 30 years and was bad for both countries. There are still steps that need to be implemented, but this was a great leap forward.

READ MORE: Macedonia's President Refuses to Sign Agreement With Greece on Renaming Country

Sputnik: Why is the Macedonia name situation so controversial?

Paschos Mandrvelis: There was a big dispute in the 19th century between many countries in the Balkans. Many politicians have made careers over the issue, selling national pride and it went on and became an indisputable dogma of both countries.

READ MORE: Greece Hopes to Solve Cyprus Issue After Name Change Deal With Macedonia

The views and opinions expressed by Paschos Mandravelis are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.