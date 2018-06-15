Austrian Journo 'Surprised' Merkel Rejected Trump's Idea to Re-Add Russia to G8

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
At the presentation of the Russian edition of his book “Enemy stereotype Russia. History of a demonization” Hannes Hofbauer spoke to Sputnik about America's sanctions and the ambiguity of US politics under Trump, Germany's double game, football and politics.
Sputnik: Mr. Hofbauer, how has Russia’s image in the West changed since your book was published in 2016? Has it become friendlier?
Hannes Hofbauer: The image of Russia hasn’t become friendlier. With the first sanctions in March 2014, there was a certain amount of surprise from people that Russia was suddenly being sanctioned. Many didn’t understand that. Above all, the economies that trade with Russia suffered. But even ordinary people didn’t understand why Russia was suddenly being portrayed as an enemy. Since then, this hostile image has become solidified in the media. It’s not so obvious that you are against it. People have considered the sanctions nonsense for a long time. But they don’t hurt us. Now the Americans have tightened the sanctions. The opposing voices are softening.
On the other hand, with respect to the US and Donald Trump, there’s not one policy but different positions. The American Deep State is absolutely anti-Russian. Donald Trump himself is not anti-Russian. However, since he can’t pursue his own policy, Donald Trump keeps sending out signals about pursuing balanced policies regarding Russia, such as his demand to reinstate Russia in the G8, which was immediately rejected by Germany. It's a double game, and the public is already tired of this information. That's a problem.
Sputnik: You said that Trump's policy is contradictory. There’s talk of a Trump-Putin meeting, and Vienna has already offered to host it. What’s your take on that?
Hannes Hofbauer: That would be great if it came to such a meeting. Actually, it would be logical, of course in a time when there’s such a dangerous situation. We have two wars – in eastern Ukraine and in Syria between the American-led NATO on the one hand and Russian allies and Russia on the other – these are more or less proxy wars. It’s high time to organize such a meeting. It can’t lead to anything bad; it can only lead to something positive, even if not very much may come out at the first meeting. I should say that the positions in the West are different. I was surprised, for example, that Angela Merkel immediately said “no” to Donald Trump's suggestion of getting Russia back in the G8. She could have consulted with a number of people from her circle or even with other EU countries, for example, the new Italian government, which obviously no longer wants hostility towards Russia. But she spontaneously said “no,” and that's not a good sign. A Putin-Trump meeting is all the more necessary now. 3.28
Sputnik: Why is Angela Merkel behaving like this? She spoke recently with Putin in Sochi, and it seemed that the situation between Germany and Russia has improved a bit.
Hannes Hofbauer: The European Union is no longer a unified force. That's been known for a long time. There’s no European foreign policy; everyone plays their own piano. But meanwhile, there’s no single American policy anymore. That's something new. At least in the last few years it has become new, because a president is in power who is not connected in any way with the military-industrial complex. And in my opinion, the military-industrial complex has a lot of power in the USA. It’s clearly hostile to Russia, and Donald Trump is obviously incapable of, perhaps unwilling, to change anything about it.
However, the tightening of sanctions by the Senate and Congress this year has made it clear that the US President can’t lift the sanctions on his own. [A system has emerged] that is in complete contradiction to the American President’s authority.
Sputnik: We're talking on the eve of the opening of the World Cup in Russia. Some politicians want to come to Russia for the occasion. But the British politicians are calling for a boycott of the tournament. Is football politicized?
Hannes Hofbauer: It’s always said that sports shouldn’t be exploited politically, but it has always been the case. You don’t have to indulge in illusions. The only question is: which direction. Are the powers that be using sports to support political unity, or are they driving more wedges between Russia and the West?
In the West, the latter seems to be true. That’s bad. On the other hand, it ultimately depends on who’s playing in the final! I wish, [jokingly], that participation in the final round is limited to countries whose leaders decide to come to Moscow. Unfortunately, Austria won't be there.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)