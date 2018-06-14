Scottish Football Legend McPherson Gives His Take on 2018 World Cup Competitors

It’s that time again to dust off the old boots and listen to Samba music whilst kicking a football on a beach like Roberto Carlos circa 1998, whilst cheering on your national team. Sputnik spoke with Scottish football legend Dave McPherson to for his take on the World Cup competitors and more.

Sputnik: Who are among the favourites to win the World Cup?

Dave McPherson: I don’t think there are any outright favourites. Sometimes it’s difficult to see past the top teams such as Germany and Brazil. I think England have an outside chance as well because it is so unclear at the moment.

Once you come up against the big guns it’s always difficult, but you never know with the South American teams, they always bring flair, skill and passion to the tournament and normally do well.

Sputnik: Will the tournament be politicised?

Dave McPherson: I think it’s good to see new teams getting a chance to host it, but I think it has become politicised over the past couple of months but I’m confident that the football will be good and become the main talking point over everything else.