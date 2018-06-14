Register
05:42 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (File)

    Scholar: Venezuela's Petro 'Failed Project From the Beginning'

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Venezuela’s hyperinflation reaching record levels, it seems that months after the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, the economic crisis is still crippling the country. Sputnik spoke with Dr Jairo Lugo Ocando, Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Leeds for more on the country’s hyperinflation and its oil-backed cryptocurrency.

    Sputnik: What has caused hyperinflation to soar this high?

    Dr Jairo Lugo Ocando: It’s mostly caused by the use of inorganic money that means the use of additional money that is not backed by the international reserves of the country. It’s a traditional example of hyperinflation caused by the government spending excessively without the necessary backups.

    Venezuelan banks have stopped publishing statistics; but from the most recent ones you can see an exponential growth in the production of money, in this case the Bolivar, which does not correlate with oil production or GDP.

    Producers of products also have to account for the uncertainty in the market, so you have to make a profit and then refill stock. With hyperinflation you can sell a product and find that the price has fluctuated by 20% in one afternoon, so this poses massive problems for the country.

    READ MORE: India Declines to Buy Venezuelan Oil With Petro Cryptocurrency Despite Discounts

    Sputnik: Has the petro failed or is it too early to say?

    Dr Jairo Lugo Ocando: It’s completely failed and was a failed project from the beginning. Block chain technology has to generate confidence and the parties must know how much is being exchanged. In the case of the Petro, it’s the government backing it with oil, so it’s not really like Bitcoin.

    It is the admission of an alternative currency by the government that demonstrates the failure. There will be a new type of Bolivar that will be backed by gold reserves, so they are destroying a lot of areas of the rainforest to satisfy the demand of a central bank that is basically bankrupt.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China's Petro-Yuan Contracts on Steady Rise Amid Renewed US Sanctions on Iran
    Why Gaddafi's Gold Dinars, Petro-Yuan Pose No Threat to US Dollar Dominance… Yet
    Chinese Currency Rises Against Dollar, Paves Way for 'Petro Yuan'
    Tags:
    hyperinflation, Petro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse