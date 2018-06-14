Register
14 June 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    Scholar on DPRK Sanctions: Changes Possible in Coming Weeks and Months

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    Opinion
    North Korea has celebrated the Trump-Kim summit as a great win for the country, with state media reporting that the US intends to lift sanctions. Despite President Trump saying they would remain in place.

    There has been no confirmation from the US that sanctions have been lifted. The two leaders met on Tuesday and signing a brief declaration on denuclearization and reducing tensions.

    Sputnik spoke to Joseph Essertier associate professor at the Nagoya Institute of Technology about the confusion surrounding the sanctions.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the coverage of by North Korean state media of the summit?

    Joseph Essertier: I think it’s good to see there’s a dialogue going on now between the governments of the US and North Korea but unfortunately there is still little dialogue on a grassroots level between Americans and North Koreans because the country is in a state of war and has been continuously since the 1930’s. Bruce Cumings the American historian has described North Korean as a garrison state and it’s been like that for a number of decades now. What I hope that happens next is there is a peace treaty and the country will be opened up and the siege of sanctions will end and American will stop threatening them.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump Accept Each Other's Visit Invitations — Reports

    Sputnik: There seems to be some confusion about the sanctions with yesterday Trump saying they remain and North Korea claiming they’re gone, where do they stand on this now then?

    Joseph Essertier: it’s not very clear. North Korea will of course be demanding that the sanctions be lifted. The way Trump said it yesterday, it sounded like he was open to the idea. We might see some changes in the coming weeks and months in that area. The sanctions have been crippling. There have been sanctions in place continuously for several decades. Unfortunately the mass media has been focusing on North Korean government human rights violations without looking at America’s human rights violations in North Korea and the legality of the sanctions and the legality of the sanctions the United Nations cooperated with.

    READ MORE: Kim-Trump Summit Achievements: US, DPRK Commit to Denuclearization of Peninsula

    Sputnik: What do you make of the reaction by North Korea’s neighbours to the summit with Shinzo Abe saying no concrete steps have been taken?

    Joseph Essertier: I think Moon Jae-in really deserves a lot of credit. He has praised Trump a lot. To an extent Trump has pushed Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong–un into each other’s arms, but that’s not necessarily the best way to go about things. All of us owe a great deal and should show some gratitude towards Moon Jae-in because he was elected by the people of the candlelight revolution in South Korea who deposed Park Geun-hye the previous president. We should feel thankful towards South Koreans in general and also especially moon Jae-in for his consistent wise and skilled diplomacy.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

