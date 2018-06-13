Register
04:20 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

    Nukes, New Leadership Align to Make Trump-Kim Summit a Reality

    © AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After nearly five hours of talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, Trump surprised reporters by stating that the US would cease military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, a longstanding goal for Pyongyang - and one that wasn’t included the document the leaders signed.

    Hyun Lee, an activist with the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and writer at ZoomInKorea.org, joins Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to discuss the summit and what factors led to its realization.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US to Check ‘Very Strongly’ Process of North Korea's Denuclearization - Trump

    "When they sat down to talk, Kim Jong Un made a comment about leaving the past behind. He also said this has not been an easy road to get to this point, there were many obstacles that we had to overcome. And when we look at the history of US-North Korean relations, there really have been lots of obstacles," Lee told Loud & Clear co-hosts John Kiriakou, Walter Smolarek and Brian Becker.

    ​"[G]oing back all the way to the Reagan administration, North Korea proposed a summit with the United States. The US ignored that proposal. Even before that, the Carter administration ignored North Korea's proposal for a summit. The Ford administration, before that, ignored [North Korea]," Lee noted.

    "Last night's summit was decades in the making," she said, adding that North Korea's historical experience with the US led it to the realization that "the only way it could achieve fundamental resolution of its conflict with the United States, meaning ending the Korean War, it had to bring the leader of the United States to the table. And the only way to do that was to successfully complete its nuclear deterrence, which they announced they did at the end of last year."

    But it wasn't just last year's saber-rattling that turned the tide: Lee says the summit became a reality because "three things aligned." 

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House on May 26, 2018. Picture taken on May 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House
    Normalizing US-North Korea Relations May Take Few Years - South Korean President

    "One: North Korea completed its nuclear deterrence, which finally gave North Korea the leverage it needed to bring the US to the table and also be able to negotiate on an equal footing," Lee told Loud & Clear. "The second thing is that we have in the United States a leader that is not part of the traditional neoliberal establishment and is kind of naive to US geopolitical interests in the region. Just by him calling the war games ‘provocative' shows that he is coming to this with sort-of naive eyes."

    (After the leaders signed the agreement, Trump stunned reporters with another concession, one long-desired by North Korea. "We will stop the war games [with South Korea and allies], which will save us a tremendous amount of money. Unless and until we see the future negotiations is not going along like it should," Trump said. "We will be saving a tremendous amount of money. Plus, It is very provocative.")

    Lee continued: "The third thing is a leader in South Korea that also has his own economic interests in engaging with the North." South Korean President Moon Jae In was elected last year after the impeachment of predecessor Park Geun Hye and assumed office a little over a year prior to his own historic meeting with Kim, having campaigned on the prospect of peace. That meeting took place in April on the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

    But Lee suggests that little has changed as far as the North is concerned. North Korea has "been consistent in its message to the United States for the past decades, you know, ‘We want, in exchange for denuclearization, a fundamental resolution to the Korean War,'" she said.

    However, Kim has made some significant concessions as well. "They've stopped their nuclear missile tests, they've dismantled their nuclear test site; apparently, according to Trump, they also announced yesterday that they'll also be dismantling their engine test site for their missile." 

    As per the document, it signals hope for a genuine peace process, Lee suggested. Initially, she says she found it "disappointing." 

    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, June 11.
    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    Why Singapore? City-State’s Neutrality Paves the Way for DPRK Economic Opportunity

    "I was like ‘Oh, what is this? It's so sparse.' But the more that I looked at it, I realized that the agreement, when it's stripped of all extraneous details… I think it clearly shows what the two leaders see as the main priorities. And the top priority is establishing new relations and a peace regime, so I think this means a fundamental change from seven decades of war and hostility between the two countries," she told Loud & Clear.

    While lacking in detail, the agreement opens the door to reconciliation in a way not yet seen in any prior negotiations, which the document suggests is the "main goal" of both leaders. "Once you resolve what's at the root of the conflict, which is the unresolved status of the Korean War, then all the rest will follow: denuclearization, retrieving the remains of the servicemen, human rights, all those things will follow, but the main thing is to fundamentally change the relationship from war to peace," Lee said.

    Related:

    'Mr. Kim!' DPRK Leader Loudly Celebrated on Night Out in Singapore
    Analyst: 'If Singapore Meeting Goes Wrong It Could Be Really Bad for Oil Market'
    Singapore's PM Says Kim ‘Wants to Go Onto New Path’ Meeting With Trump
    Singapore Agreement Breaks 'Last Remaining Cold War Legacy' - S Korean President
    Singapore Summit Shows Korean Peninsula Denuclearization Achievable - Mogherini
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Singapore, Singapore Summit, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse