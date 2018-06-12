Register
17:45 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.

    Trump Fails, Kim Scores Easy Victory Without Denuclearization Roadmap - Scholars

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    SINGAPORE (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Without a detailed roadmap for Pyongyang’s denuclearization process, US President Donald Trump failed to obtain the results he expected from the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who scored an easy victory, experts told Sputnik.

    After trading hawkish insults and military threats against each other for almost one year, Trump and Kim Jong-un made history when they shook hands with each other for the first time outside the Capella Hotel in Singapore, where the two leaders spent the whole morning negotiating on Tuesday.

    Useless Agreement

    However, despite Trump's claim that his meeting with the North Korean leader was "better than anyone could have expected," the joint statement released at the end of the summit failed to include details on how North Korea plans to move toward denuclearization, far away from the kind of "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization" the US side has insisted on.

    "Reaffirming April 27, 2018, Panmunjom Declaration, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the joint statement said.

    Following the Inter-Korean summit in April, Kim expressed his commitment to denuclearization in the Panmunjom Declaration.

    READ MORE: IAEA Ready to Conduct Verification of N Korea's Denuclearization — Official

    Political analysts argued that the results from the summit in Singapore tilted heavily toward Kim's favor.

    "This is a completely useless agreement. The most important result from the summit is this is a victory for Kim Jong-un and a defeat for Trump. That's because this is exactly Kim Jong-un wanted all along, verbal pledges to denuclearization without a specific timeline. This is the best result for him. This is also exactly the kind of result Trump didn't want to see before the summit because such result would attract criticism that he achieved nothing," Zhang Baohui, the director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Hong Kong's Lingnan University, told Sputnik.

    The Hong Kong-based scholar pointed out that North Korea's commitment on denuclearization in the joint statement was not very different from Pyongyang's previous pledges.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk in the Capella Hotel after their working lunch, on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Pool via Reuters
    Kim Commits to 'Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula' in Joint Document
    "The joint statement does not have any details about denuclearization. This is more of a public relations statement to let the world know that he made a deal at the summit. But what kind of deal he cut? At least, we couldn't see any results from the four points in the joint statement. It's the same old tune North Korea has been using for over 20 years on promises to denuclearize," he said.

    The expert explained that Trump could have softened his previous harsh stance on the issue, because of recent problems during the G-7 summit.

    "After the recently failed G-7 summit, it's impossible for Trump to accept to consecutive defeat in foreign affairs. It would make people feel he's incompetent, which is what he worries about most. That's why he has to make sure the summit [with Kim Jong-un] appears to be a success on the surface. This is why the summit has become a victory for Kim Jong-un, because the kind of quick and verifiable denuclearization was not even mentioned in the joint statement," he said.

    READ MORE: Twitter Mulls Trump's Chances of Getting Nobel Peace Prize for Summit With Kim

    Trump faced a lot of criticism from traditional allies such as Canada during the recently concluded G-7 summit after he threatened to slap harsh tariffs against those allies over trade imbalances with the United States.

    Impulsive Action

    During the press conference after the summit, Trump argued that he knows Kim Jong-un is serious in making a deal with the United States, in response to a reporter's questions on how to make sure North Korea is not just making empty promises on denuclearization.

    "I think can you ensure anything? All I can say is they want to make a deal. That's what I do. My whole life has been deals. I've done great at it. I know when somebody wants to deal, and I know when somebody doesn't. A lot of politicians don't. That's not their thing. That's my thing. I just feel very strongly. My instinct, my ability or talent [tells me] they want to make a deal," Trump said.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Iran to North Korea: Don’t Trust ‘Deal-Breaker-in-Chief’ Trump
    From threatening to bring "fire and fury" upon North Korea and calling Kim "little rocket man" last year, to putting his trust in the North Korean leader's commitment to denuclearization, Trump once against acted based on his impulse. Political analysts pointed out the change in attitude toward Kim fits into Trump's personality.

    "I think he's that kind of person, whose personality can change from one day to another. I think it was a big mistake on the part of Trump to praise Kim Jong-un, when the North Korea leader hasn't done anything to improve the human rights situation in his country. North Korea remains to be a very repressive regime. To harshly criticize Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit and then come to Singapore to praise one of the worst dictators in the world, it wasn't quite fitting to the remarks coming out of the president of the United States," Kim Jae-chun, an international relations professor at Sogang University in Seoul and a former South Korean government adviser, told Sputnik.

    Failed to Give Up Weapons

    The expert argued that if Kim is indeed serious in his commitment in denuclearization, as Trump believes, the North Korean leader could easily agree to give up a portion of the nation's nuclear arsenal as a sign of good faith.

    "I think the Trump administration understood all along North Korea has to dismantle a significant portion of the warheads and nuclear materials they have produced, which can be done easily if you have the intentions to denuclearize. That has been the consistent demand coming out of the Trump administration in recent months up until the summit. The behind-the-scenes diplomacy between senior officials from both sides has been focusing on resolving this issue. But Trump was still not able to convince North Koreans to make such concessions this time," he said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    China Hopes North Korea, US Agree on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula
    Trump stated during the press conference that more meetings were needed to work out details on how North Korea would dismantle its nuclear arms program. But the Seoul-based scholar believes it is unlikely for the working level discussions to secure further concessions from North Korea, despite offering to halt joint military exercises with South Korea.

    "Trump promised to halt joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. That's really a big concession he offered to North Korea. Let's see if such concessions can offer enough incentives for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. The two leaders couldn't even sort out the differences during the summit. I doubt subsequent discussions can resolve those key differences they weren't able to sort out this time," Professor Kim said.

    Better Than War

    However, other Seoul-based political analysts argued that continued diplomatic efforts were still a much better option than any military option in trying to resolve the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

    READ MORE: Love is in the Hair: Twitter Mocks 'Historic Hair Swap' at Trump-Kim Summit

    "Despite there's no specifics [on denuclearization] if you compare where were one year ago, where we are today is still much more positives. Diplomacy is always part of a slow process. If you think about a five-year program to improve the relations between two countries, we're at the beginning of that," Jeffrey Robertson, a visiting fellow at the Asia-Pacific College of Diplomacy of the Australian National University and an assistant professor at Yonsei University in Seoul, told Sputnik.

    As a scholar living in the South Korean capital, Professor Robertson values any efforts to prevent a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

    "We were never closer to going into military conflicts as we were one year ago. Where we are not is a much more positive place. I am a resident of South Korea. I take the perspective that any diplomacy which prevents military conflicts on the Korean Peninsula is much more positive than anything else," he said.

    The expert believes that even if North Korea continues to obtain part of its nuclear arsenal, it will still be a much better choice than forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons through military options.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Expert on Trump-Kim Summit: 'There Will Have to Be Many More Meetings'
    Kim Commits to 'Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula' in Joint Document
    China Hopes North Korea, US Agree on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    Singapore Summit, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok