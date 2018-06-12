Register
04:05 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, June 11.

    Why Singapore? City-State Paves the Way for DPRK Economic Opportunity

    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Singapore is abuzz ahead of the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the two countries. Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear host Brian Becker is in Singapore for the the groundbreaking affair.

    Some 2,500 journalists flocked to the International Media Center in Singapore ahead of the summit. However, the majority of them are from Asian countries, as US and other Western medias caste shade on the US president for supposedly capitulating to North Korea by agreeing to the talks, which could open the way to denuclearization and peace.

    At the media center, Becker caught up with Nile Bowie, a journalist at Asia Times who lives in Singapore, to talk about what the meeting means for Singapore and the larger Southeast Asia region. Listen to their interview below (12:45).

    ​"The mood ahead of the summit is one of great anticipation," Bowie said, adding that "everyone is waiting with baited breath, watching the news as it comes in."

    Bowie noted that Singapore often plays host to multilateral events and high-level meetings because it is considered a relatively neutral player in the region.

    "If we consider Southeast Asian countries and their security and strategic orientation: these are small countries sandwiched between large powers. China is one of the key economic players in the region," Bowie said. Singapore's population, however, is 76.2 percent ethnically Chinese, according to Singapore's National Population and Talent Division.

    Former US President Barack Obama was responsible for a historic shift in US foreign policy he called the "Pivot to East Asia," where it was to focus less on Middle Eastern security and more on the Asia-Pacific region. Not much of this pivot has materialized, though, because it was closely tied to the successful adoption of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), which Trump nixed shortly after coming into office in 2017. It was to compete with China's One Belt, One Road Initiative, battling for economic dominance in region, which sees the 50 percent of world trade passing through it. 

    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    WATCH: Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump Arrive at Historic Summit in Singapore

    Singapore, which has been traditionally aligned with the US, has been "trying to court [Trump], trying to be as friendly as possible," Bowie said. But despite it's usually pro-US policies, Singapore and the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name] have had diplomatic ties since 1975, although they're not "very deep," Bowie explained. "There was, until Singapore abided by UN Security Council sanctions and ceased all trade… a small trade relationship."

    Meanwhile, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who was seen on June 11 just prior to the summit in a selfie with Kim, was in Pyongyang from June 7 to 9. "Normally, we see high level [Singaporean] diplomats, when they do go to Pyongyang, their feedback is a bit tempered. In a sense this was one of the most glowing accounts of Pyongyang," Bowie told Loud & Clear. "[Balakrishnan] went there, he said it's a gleaming, green, modern city with enormous potential. He spoke about when UN sanctions are dropped, there'll be enormous opportunities."

    Even if the summit doesn't go as best it could, much progress has already been made. "Ultimately the North Koreans are going into these talks, they've seen in recent months pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA. They, of course, don't trust the Trump administration to give a sincere security guarantee," Bowie said.

    But for the DPRK, it's not all about just seeing the peninsula denuclearize and obtaining security guarantees from the US, which maintains a presence of some 25,000 troops on the peninsula. 

    Police officers stand guard as they wait for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's motorcade at the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018, He met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of his summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Joseph Nair
    'Mr. Kim!' DPRK Leader Loudly Celebrated on Night Out in Singapore

    Much of it comes back to trade. "I think as a result of the last few months' diplomatic engagements on the part of Kim Jong Un, his view has changed; his diplomatic stature has changed; he's met with top world leader; he's met with diplomats, and I think perceptions of him even in South Korea have changed dramatically," Bowie said.

    That spells a brighter future for the North, Bowie suggested. "What I feel is that this is going to lead towards… this new situation where countries see North Korea as acting in goodwill and trying to promote a solution. And accordingly, countries like Russia and China will open and expand their trade relations with North Korea," he said.

    "Since Kim Jong Un has been in power, he has always emphasized the importance of developing North Korea's economy," Bowie said.

    Related:

    Analyst: 'If Singapore Meeting Goes Wrong It Could Be Really Bad for Oil Market'
    Leave No Poop Behind: Kim Jong-un's Plane Brings Portable Toilet to Singapore
    Singapore's PM Says Kim ‘Wants to Go Onto New Path’ Meeting With Trump
    Beijing Provided Aircraft for North Korean Delegation's Flight to Singapore
    Tea for Two: What May Come of Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore?
    Singapore's PM Meets Trump Ahead of North Korea Summit
    Tags:
    North korea, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Singapore, Singapore Summit, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse