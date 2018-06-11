Register
21:32 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil

    Analyst: 'If Singapore Meeting Goes Wrong It Could Be Really Bad for Oil Market'

    © Fotolia / marrakeshh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Oil prices continued to tumble on Monday after last week's downward pull. The development comes amid reports about rising production in Russia and an increase in US drilling activity. Radio Sputnik discussed the factors affecting the price of oil with Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader.

    Sputnik: What are the primary geopolitical factors that are affecting the price of oil right now?

    Greg McKenna: Yes, it is a very interesting time for oil markets with the big OPEC and non-OPEC meeting on June 22. We've got a lot of confusion in the market as to whether or not the Saudis and the Russians are going to be able to engender an increase in production or a reduction in the production cap. It's not certain, it sounds like they want to go that way, but Iran and others seem to be pushing back.

    READ MORE: Politically-Motivated Oil Prices Could Help Improve Saudi-US Ties — Scholar

    Sputnik: Oil market analysts are also waiting for the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. What effect, do you think, this summit will have on the markets?

    Greg McKenna: The North Korean issue is an important issue. Iran just this morning said, and this is kind of interesting for all markets, Iran has warned the [North] Koreans to be careful in what they agree to with President Trump, because, we know of course, he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. I don't think it is going to have too much impact on oil markets per se. Overall, in terms of risk sentiment, if it goes badly, after that abominable G7 meeting and the terrible tweets we've seen from the president and the anti-Canada tweets we've seen in the last 24 hours or so. It could be really bad for markets. And that would probably put downward pressure on oil and stocks and those kind of things. But we're all hopeful that at least his first meeting might progress toward some sort of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Riyadh Boosts Oil Output After Reports of US Asking for Help Amid Iran Deal Exit
    'We Cannot Defy the US': EU Refineries Curb Purchases of Iranian Oil - Reports
    Tags:
    oil market, meeting, oil price, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse