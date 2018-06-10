Hundreds of Undocumented Migrants Daily Enter Canada by Way of Quebec - Expert

Over 600 asylum seekers illegally crossed the border to Canada in Lacolle, Quebec at the start of April. This is what local media reported, citing the Canadian Border Services Agency. Earlier reports indicated that over seven thousand asylum applications were received by Canada’s federal government this year and that more will follow.

Sputnik discussed this issue with Leigh Stuart, a contributor to the Independent media outlet called "Press For Truth."

Sputnik: How do you assess the existing situation?

Leigh Stuart: I would call it a crisis and the mainstream media and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likes to refer to these illegals as irregulars or asylum-seekers. The people entering Canada are doing so illegally. They [obtain] access to healthcare, public schools and social services, and it is a crisis here in Canada, absolutely.

Leigh Stuart: The majority of them come from Haiti, we’ve seen some Eritreans. it’s hard to say at this point. There’s a third-party agreement between Canada and the United States that says if you seek asylum in the United States, say from Haiti after the earthquake happened, a lot of patients sought refuge in the United States under Barack Obama.

Their time was up under Trump when he kicked them out and at the same time Justin Trudeau put out a tweet on Twitter for the world to see that says: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith.” that was a call for people to enter Canada, and this third-party agreement I’m talking about, these illegal immigrants know, they found this loophole in the third-party agreement with United States and Canada that says: 'If you enter Canada illegally, you’re able to apply as an asylum seeker or someone as seeking refuge in Canada, and while you’re doing so you can collect social services,' like healthcare eye care and public schools, all for free while you’re being processed, which could take up to five years.

Sputnik: I just want to understand this because Canada is very far from Haiti or the other countries you've listed. These migrants would first have to first enter the United States; what’s the route they’re taking?

Leigh Stuart: There is a makeshift border currently set up in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on a road called Roxham Road and what I’m concerned with is how the Canadian immigration system and the Canadian government is failing to deal with this issue, it’s the Royal Canadian Mountain Police who have been arresting these illegal migrants intentionally, because of that third party loophole these illegal immigrants are getting arrested intentionally so that they’re able to enter the country and await their paperwork.

We’re talking about 600 illegal immigrants per day, that’s 219 thousand illegals a year at one illegal port of entry, and the illegal port of entry I’m speaking of is the one in Quebec. It puts a damper on the migrants who have actually gone through the proper channels to enter Canada and are actually seeking refuge, say, from a country like Ethiopia.

They say by the year 2021, [due to] the number of illegals that are crossing over because they’re processed first, the wait time for the people that are going through the proper channels and applying before they come to Canada will be approximately 11 years by the year 2021.

Sputnik: Why do you think this loophole has been made evident? Why do you think there’s nothing being done about it?

Leigh Stuart: You have to ask Justin Trudeau that question. Many Canadian patriots and nationalists here are actually asking the same questions you are, we have no answers, we’re not getting answers from our immigration minister — Ahmed Hussen — who is actually a immigrant himself, and also Justin Trudeau. The government has been completely silent on this issue.

